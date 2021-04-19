Okinawa Ties Up With Welectric; To Supply EVs For Last Mile Deliveries

The Okinawa Dual will be one of the scooters that Welectric will procure from Okinawa Autotech

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer, Okinawa, has entered into a strategic partnership with Welectric, a company that offers electric two-wheelers on lease rentals to various corporations and individuals. The idea behind the partnership is to broaden the field of operations and approach companies who are engaged in last mile deliveries and help them to include more electric two-wheelers in their delivery fleet and slowly move away from regular petrol-powered two-wheelers. Welectric already has about 150 electric scooters in its fleet and has plans of increasing its EV fleet to over 2,000 units over the next 12 months. Okinawa will also train engineers and technicians from Welectric for maintenance and repair services.

(Okinawa Dual electric scooter is designed for use in last mile delivery services)

Commenting on the partnership, Jeetender Sharma, MD & Founder, Okinawa Autotech, states "We are thrilled to partner with Welectric, a digital enabler in the sales, finance, maintenance, and aftermarket services for electric two-wheelers. With the rise of ecommerce and last-mile deliveries fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become imperative for businesses in the delivery segment to consistently innovate, reduce operational costs, and increase efficiency, especially amidst rising fuel prices. I believe that our electric two wheelers will be a superior solution and a good alternative to the people involved in the last mile delivery. This year, we are expecting a mass transition of two wheeler users to electric scooters and this partnership is one step ahead in this direction."

(The Okinawa Dual can also be purchased for personal use, and has a pillion seat on offer)

Okinawa Autotech is planning to invest Rs 150 crore for a new manufacturing facility in India, in the state of Rajasthan. The same unit will be used in rolling out new products as it plans to sell one lakh units in the next fiscal year. The new facility will have an annual capacity of 5-6 lakh units in the first phase and can go up to 10 lakh units in future.

