'Ola Corporate' Now Offered In International Markets

Ola Corporate will now be offered in Australia, New Zealand and United Kingdom

Ola, one of India's leading cab-aggregator service providers, will introduce its 'Ola Corporate' services in international markets such as Australia, New Zealand and United Kingdom. The Ola Corporate category has seen success in India with over 10,000 active corporate users and the company says that these users have seen their travel expenses reduce by up to 25 per cent, thanks to a centralised billing system. The Ola Corporate category will also include a bunch of safety features for passengers and drive partners under its Ride Safe initiative. These include strict hygiene and sanitisation protocols for all drives.

Also Read: Ola Introduces New Safety Protocols And Fumigation Centres For Auto Rickshaws

(India has more than 10,00 active users for Ola Corporate)

Anand Subramanian, Spokesperson at Ola, said "Ola Corporate brings the inherent benefits of Ola's technology platform to simplify the mobility requirements of large corporates. Be it a point-to-point trip, traveling outstation, or renting a cab for multiple trips, Ola Corporate brings the flexibility of choosing from a variety of categories on the Ola app. The corporate dashboard allows for improved efficiency and productivity for businesses, taking away the hassle of scheduling pickups and cumbersome billing and payment processes."

Also Read: Ola Ensures Fumigation Of Its Entire Fleet

With the introduction of Ola Corporate in international markets, the company plans to widen the scale of its global offerings to provide business travelers with a cost-effective, flexible and easy-to-use solution for their mobility needs. As part of its 'Ride Safe India' movement, Ola Cabs has launched an initiative to ensure safe rides. The program aims at ensuring all driver-partners have access to quality safety equipment such as masks, sanitisers, and disinfectant liquids. Ola is ensuring strict adherence to these safety norms along with regular checks and mandatory vehicle fumigation every 48 hours at over 500 fumigation centres. This announcement comes after Ola committed investing ₹ 500 crore towards its 'Ride Safe India' program.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.