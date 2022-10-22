Ola S1 Air Launch Today: What To Expect?

Ola Electric seems to be going product offensive, as it is set to add a third new electric scooter to its range of offerings. While sources had told carandbike that this announcement was in the offing, it is now confirmed that the e-scooter is on its way, and it will be called the Ola S1 Air. The Ola S1 Air will also mark the entry point to Ola Electric's range, and will sit below the Ola S1.

Ola S1 Air will be Ola Electric's most accessible offering.

As the name suggests, the Ola S1 Air will be the ‘lighter’ version of the Ola S1 , and will be aimed at attracting petrol scooter buyers to the EV space. The design of the e-scooter is expected to be carried over from the Ola S1 & Ola S1 Pro . Ola Electric is expected to fit the S1 Air with a smaller battery, which may bring the real world range figures down to about 80-100 km per charge. With the smaller battery, the Ola S1 Air will also get a flat floorboard, making it easy to carry luggage. A smaller battery may also mean shorter charge times, but you will have to end up charging it more often. It may also get a smaller motor, and the top speed may also be reduced from 95 kmph on the Ola S1, to about 80 kmph on the S1 Air. On the other hand, Ola Electric may still retain some of the premium features like the large display and music playback speakers in the scooter to keep its appeal intact.

The design of the Ola S1 Air is expected to be carried over from the Ola S2 & S1 Pro.

As for the pricing, we expect the Ola S1 Air to be priced around Rs. 75,000-80,000 (Ex-Showroom). This will make it convincingly cheaper than the Ola S1, and will put it in the same price range as some 110 cc petrol scooters, helping Ola Electric to pull a decent chunk of the market into the EV space.