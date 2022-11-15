Ola Electric Scooter Scam: Over 1,000 People Duped

Ola Electric is in the news once again! And not because of its scooters. Delhi Cyber Cell has busted a gang, involved in a pan-India scam, where over 1,000 people were duped of crores of rupees. A report from Mint says that twenty people from various parts of the country (Haryana, Karnataka and Bihar). We have reached out to Ola Electric for a statement on the same, and will update the story as soon as we hear from the company.

Also Read: Ola Electric Makes European Debut At EICMA 2022

Two people are said to have designed a ‘fake Ola website’ and as soon as people fell for the fake website and uploaded their details, the alleged perpetrators shared the details with other members in their gang.

The gang used to target those gullible persons who search about Ola scooter and want to know about it on the website, the police added. As soon as they upload their details on the website, both the Bengaluru men share their mobile numbers and other details with their gang members in the other states, they added. Subsequently, the gang members from Bihar and Telangana call the victims and ask them to online transfer Rs. 499 in the name of booking Ola scooter. Then, the customers were asked to pay up to Rs. 70,000 for registration and transportation charges.

Also Read: Ola S1 Electric Scooter Crosses 1 Lakh Production Mark

“We busted the call centre running the scam in Patna and arrested 16 people. 114 SIM cards, over 60 mobile phones, and seven laptops have been seized and 25 bank accounts with over Rs. 5 crore transactions have been traced. At least 1,000 victims are connected so far with the scam,” DCP Outer North, Delhi, Devesh Mahla said.”

Delhi Police said that the gang was busted after a thorough investigation, which was carried out on the basis of a first information report (FIR), filed on October 8, 2022 for cheating, under section 420 of IPC.

Source: Mint