Ola Electric To Have 500 Showrooms Across India By March 2023

Ola Electric has announced that it will have over 500 showrooms operational in India by March 2023. The company already has over 200 Ola experience centres operational in major cities of India. Ola claims that 80 per cent customers of Ola electric scooters live within a 20 km radius of an Ola experience centre. More showrooms and experience centres will help the company to aid in widespread EV penetration. Ola says that it will provide all services to customers, under one roof which include sales, servicing and test rides as well.

Ola S1 Air will now be offered with three new battery pack options, which are 2 kWh, 3 kWh and 4 kWh. Earlier, the S1 Air was only offered with a 2.5 kWh battery pack. For customers, who had booked the Ola S1 Air before today’s announcements, their order will be upgraded to the model with a 3 kWh battery pack, free of cost. Prices for the Ola S1 Air start at Rs. 84,999 for the entry level variant (2kWh), Rs. 99,999 for the mid-variant (3 kWh) and Rs. 109,999 for the top-spec variant (4 kWh). Reservations for Ola S1 Air have begun for Rs. 999 and the purchase window, test rides and deliveries will commence from July 2023.

Ola also released a short teaser video of its upcoming electric motorcycles, and it looks like the company has grand plans for the future. The short teaser video revealed that the company has five motorcycles in the making and here is what we could decipher, looking at the video. There is an adventure motorcycle, a premium sportbike, a cruiser of sorts, a modern classic motorcycle and a commuter motorcycle that could be seen in the video.