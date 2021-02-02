New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Ola's Electric Scooter Leaked; Expect 100 km Range

It will likely come with a bunch of techie tricks of its own with a suit smart, connected features.

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The camouflaged Ola scooter during testing expand View Photos
The camouflaged Ola scooter during testing

Highlights

  • Ola's first electric scooter could have a range of 100 kilometres
  • It is also said to have a top speed of 100 km/h
  • It is based on the Etergo acquisition which had the AppScooter
Tech News

Ola has already signalled its intent to transform itself from a ride-sharing company to a maker of electric vehicles. For the same, it acquired Dutch start-up Etergo. Now, an Etergo scooter dubbed the AppScooter has been leaked which many believe will be the first Ola branded scooter. The scooter has broken cover in a camouflaged avatar. 
    
The Indian electric two-wheeler maker has been booming with the success of the Ather 450X and the Bajaj Chetak. The Ola Electric offering intends to make a dent in this space. The AppScooter prototype had proprietary banana-shaped battery packs that curved to slide beneath the seat and the rider's feet. This also enabled the scooter to have the under-seat cargo area open to having an extra 50 litres of steerage which is nearly unheard of in the electric scooter market. This would make it incredibly practical. 

ola cabs google

Ola has signalled its intent to transform itself to an electric vehicle manufacturer


    
It will likely come with a bunch of techie tricks of its own with a suit smart, connected features. The AppScooter had a top speed of 45 kmph when it was at the prototype stage, but this one could be more than twice as fast at 100 kmph. It is likely to also have a range of 100 kilometres on a single charge. 

2ktion4

The original AppScooter by Etergo

"We are currently fully focused on setting up a 2 million annual capacity scooter mega-factory which will roll out our range of electric scooters and two-wheelers. And of course, we are putting our electric scooter through its paces on the test tracks, rigorously testing and tweaking it to get it production and launch-ready in the coming months," said Ola in a statement. 

Newsbeep
0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New Car Models

Gib 300x600
x
Two-Wheeler Sales January 2021; Royal Enfield Registers Eight Per Cent Growth Overall
Two-Wheeler Sales January 2021; Royal Enfield Registers Eight Per Cent Growth Overall
2021 Tata Safari Review
2021 Tata Safari Review
Union Budget 2021: Major Highlights For The Auto Industry
Union Budget 2021: Major Highlights For The Auto Industry
Car Sales January 2021: Hyundai India Registers 24% Y-o-Y Growth In The Domestic Market
Car Sales January 2021: Hyundai India Registers 24% Y-o-Y Growth In The Domestic Market
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities