Omega Seiki Signs MoU With Italian Engineering And Technology Companies

Omega Seiki Mobility, has singed Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with three leading Italian engineering design, development and electronics companies in the automotive sector. The three Italian companies in automotive R&D are Nova Progetti, Bylogix S.R.L. and Beond. The Turin-based companies specialise in complete vehicle engineering from early concept to serial production. Each company brings a unique specialisation in the high-end automotive R&D space. The three Italian companies have worked with leading European OEMs like FCA, GM, IVECO, CNH, etc across the entire automotive space of cars, commercial vehicles and tractors. The agreements will offer Omega Seiki access to a combination of complete vehicle engineering from styling, mechanical design, engineering analysis, advanced electronics, AI and batteries.

Omega Seiki Mobility is a part of the Anglian Omega business group which has a significant presence in steel, automotive components and infrastructure business across India. The group has set up a separate business vertical for electric vehicles under Omega Seiki Mobility Pvt. Ltd. The company launched its first fully electric three-wheeler RAGE+ in the market at the Auto Expo in February 2020. The intends to provide "Full mobility Solution" works on providing complete logistics solution along with vehicle manufacturing. Its last mile mobility fleet operations are managed under the brand name "UNOXpress" providing end-to-end mobility solutions for e-commerce, pharma, and food delivery companies.

Speaking about the agreement, Uday Narang, Chairman of Anglian Omega group said, "A tie up with leading engineering companies from Turin, Italy gives us the complete vehicle engineering and development capabilities. Our partner Nova Progetti, bylogix and Beond bring their capabilities in mechanical, advanced electronics and battery technologies. This is a unique combination wherein we will integrate their innovative solutions into our vehicles. We will bring these cutting-edge technologies to Indian market under the Omega Seiki brand name. We would be developing products not only for India but for global markets. Our new 4-wheeler pick truck will be the first vehicle under this collaboration, aimed at India, ASEAN and Latin American markets''.

NOVA PROGETTI was founded in early 1982 by Renzo Avidano and Mario Colucci. Since 2001 Stefano Iacoponi, former Technical Director of Fiat Auto, collaborates in the company. NOVA PROGETTI specialises in feasibility studies and design of IC engines, transmissions, electric vehicles, suspensions, chassis and its lay-out, including the FEM model and its structural and modal analysis and motion analysis, elasto kinematics and virtual analysis of the dynamic behavior of vehicle. Its product development services include Product Engineering, Construction of working prototypes of whole chassis, Powertrain, suspensions, and components. Assistance to tests for both IC engines as well Electric vehicles.

Bylogix S.R.L. is a company specialising in embedded electronics for vehicles, body computer application, dashboard application, building data analytics and artificial intelligence interface for vehicles. Its cutting-edge technologies include autonomous vehicle engineering analysis and feasibility study, hardware and software components selection, algorithm & code generation and integration.

BEOND is an Innovative SME focus on Advanced Engineering service and Custom Battery Prototypes Solutions in Li-Ion battery technology. It develops, designs, builds, does testing and validation of Battery Pack for custom prototype and automotive special application. BEOND has deep knowledge from cells and chemical composition, to cooling systems, vehicle performance engineering and Hybrid/Electric Vehicles.

