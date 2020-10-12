Omega Seiki Mobility Signs MoU To Work On EV Technology

Omega Seiki Mobility, a part of Anglian Omega Group of Companies, and the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT), have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly work on electric vehicle technologies and advanced research. The FITT is an industry interface organisation established by the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. The collaboration will be primarily aimed at innovating alternate energy powered vehicles and other emerging technologies in the EV space, including efficiency and performance improvement of Omega Seiki Mobility's existing vehicles.

"We are excited to collaborate with FITT for exploring the valuable resources in alternative energy powered vehicles and other emerging technologies in the EV industry. Partnering with the best premier technical and research university will not only contribute to India but to the whole world, through excellence in scientific and technical education and research will ultimately serve as a treasured resource for industry and society as a whole," said Uday Narang, Chairman, Anglian Omega Group.

Dr. Anil Wali, Managing Director of FITT said, "E-mobility has arrived in India. This is a milestone occasion as it brings together two parties from different walks of life, who has the potential to work jointly towards this global disruption of electric mobility".

The strategic collaboration between OSM and FITT will leverage Omega Seiki Mobility in terms of design, simulation, product development, prototyping and production of automotive components and full vehicle development of Two, Three and Four- Wheeler Electric Vehicles. OSM will be making its vehicles, design and manufacturing facilities and lab available for any prototyping, testing or sample manufacturing as part of this collaboration, which will eventually subsidise FITT.

The collaboration will include development of battery and battery management systems, electric powertrains, electronics, charging system, telematics, overall vehicle architecture as well as focus on improving performance from battery and electric drivetrains. Omega Seiki has plans to introduce electric two-wheelers in India by November 2020, and in the next three years, intends to introduce electric pick-up trucks in India.

Omega Seiki Private Limited is a member of the Anglian Omega Network. Omega Seiki focuses on manufacturing cold-forming parts for the automotive and rail industries in India and abroad. It is set up as well for manufacturing high-precision machining powertrain parts using the latest high-value cutting-edge technologies. At present the company has its base in Faridabad and Chennai which cater to the two major hubs for OEM's in India.

