Passenger Car Sales Grow 91.86 Per Cent in September 2022: SIAM

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has released the sales report for September 2022. The passenger vehicles segment witnessed a hike of 91.86 per cent selling 3,07,389 units last month compared to 1,60,212 units sold in the corresponding month a year ago. The passenger cars category recorded a growth of 122.2 per cent selling 1,42,727 units in September 2022 compared to 64,235 units sold in the corresponding month a year ago. Sales of SUVs are also in recovery mode as the segment registered 72.72 per cent growth selling 1,51,759 units in September 2022 compared to 87,862 units sold in September 2021. In the same period, sales of Vans witnessed an uptick of 59 per cent selling 12,903 units as compared to 8,115 units sold a year ago.

Commenting on Industry performance, Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM said, “September month has been generally good for the industry, as the Passenger Vehicle segment has recorded the highest-ever sales in H1 and Commercial Vehicle segment has started showing trends of better market demand. Off-take of entry-level Two-Wheelers and entry-level Passenger Vehicles have been of concern especially as the rural demand has not picked up.”

The two-wheeler sales also received a push with a 12.85 per cent growth selling cumulatively 17,35,199 units in September 2022 period as compared to 15,37,604 units sold in August 2021. The scooter segment saw a hike of 8.55 per cent selling 5,72,919 units in September 2022 compared to 5,27,779 sold in the corresponding month a year ago. The motorcycle and step-through segment recorded an upward trajectory as well, with a 17.56 per cent growth selling 11,14,667 units last month compared to 9,48,161 units sold in August 2021. Moreover, 72 units of quadricycles were sold in September this year, compared to only 1 unit sold in September 2021.

As for three-wheelers, the total sale saw a leap of 73.43 per cent, selling 50,626 units in September 2022 compared to 29,191 units sold in September 2021. Of these, the passenger carrier three-wheelers saw an almost two-fold growth, going from 19,168 units in September 2021 to 39,363 units in September 2022. E-Rickshaws and E-carts also registered multifold growths, with e-rickshaw sales going from 1,195 units to 2,950 units recording a 146.86 per cent increase, and e-carts going from 28 units sold in September 2021 to 336 units sold in September 2022. Overall, 20,93,286 vehicles were sold in September 2022, recording a 21.21 per cent growth over the figures of September 2021.

Moreover, SIAM also reported that the Indian automobile sector witnessed its highest-ever H1 since 2018 -19, as well as the highest-ever quarter since Q4 FY2021. During April-September 2022 period, the total passenger vehicle sales stood at 10,988,305 units as compared to 8,305,314 units from April-September 2021, recording a growth of 32.3 per cent. The total passenger cars sales stood at 1,936,740 units in April-September 2022, compared to 1,387,714 in the same period in the corresponding quarter, registering a hike of 39.56 per cent. However, it is sales of SUVs that showed an upward trajectory, as it recorded more numbers than passenger cars, posting 982,456 units in the April-September 2022 period, as against 653,691 units during April-September 2021, a hike of 50.29 per cent.