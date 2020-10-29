New Cars and Bikes in India
Patents Reveal Replacement For Suzuki SV650

The Suzuki SV650 may not be offered on sale in India, but the mid-size Suzuki naked has a considerable fan following in western markets.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Updated:
The Suzuki SV650 is not on sale in India, but Suzuki may consider bringing it to our market expand View Photos
The Suzuki SV650 is not on sale in India, but Suzuki may consider bringing it to our market

  • The Suzuki SV650 is one of the most popular mid-size Suzuki bikes
  • The Suzuki SV650 is not offered on sale in India
  • Suzuki India offers the Suzuki GSX-S750 middleweight naked in India

The well-known Suzuki SV650 may be getting a replacement in the coming years, as latest patent applications filed in Japan show an almost completed engine, new frame and other chassis components. The new bike will be replacing one of the most iconic and successful middleweight machines in Suzuki's history, but it will also go head on against rivals like the Yamaha MT-07, Honda CB650R and the upcoming Triumph Trident 660. The recent patent applications shows the parallel-twin engine of the new model, and also gives an idea of the frame, but other components still seem to be under development.

Also Read: 2020 Suzuki SV650 Unveiled For Global Markets

The tubular frame joins the steering head to the engine and a steel, or cast alloy backbone which runs from top to bottom beneath the rider's seat. The swingarm, suspension and brakes don't get any details on the patent images, indicating that Suzuki has yet to finalise those components at this stage. The fuel tank, seat unit and rear subframe can be seen clearly in the patent images. The fuel tank appears to extend all the way under the seat, possibly because of the large airbox, which takes up much of the available space.

3k3eehvs

Suzuki unveiled a 2020 model for the SV650, and the future model could still be a couple of years away from production

The dual seat, for the rider and passenger seems to be fairly final designs, and the overall riding position will be sporty, but not too aggressive, so the new bike will offer agility and sporty dynamics, without sacrificing on practicality. The replacement for the Suzuki SV650 is likely to get more features than before, possibly with riding modes, traction control and more, to compete with the latest middleweight nakeds like the Triumph Trident. The Suzuki SV650 is not offered on sale in India yet, but with the Triumph Trident making its way in early 2021, and the Kawasaki Z650 already on sale, there's a faint chance that Suzuki may be looking to introduce the SV650 if there's a case for enough demand in this segment. That is a faint possibility though, considering Suzuki already has the very capable Suzuki GSX-S750 on sale in India right now, and if it makes business sense to introduce another 650 cc naked in the product mix.

