Petr Solc Hints At Skoda Kushaq's "Younger Brother" Being Planned, New Subcompact SUV In The Works

Riding high on the success of the Kushaq and Slavia models, Skoda Auto India is all set to expand its portfolio which could soon witness the addition of a new entry-level offering. Speaking to carandbike about future launches, Petr Solc, Brand Director - Sales and Marketing, Skoda Auto India, said that the company was planning special editions of its existing products, particularly the Kushaq and Slavia. He went on to add that a "younger brother or sister" was also in the works for the Kushaq or Slavia. You can check out the complete conversation below.

The Skoda Kushaq is the safest car made in India and expectations will be high with the brand's next local offering

Without discussing too much, Solc hinted at a new subcompact SUV in the works. The Kia Sonet rival has been a long-rumoured one but was confirmed by Skoda Auto CEO Thomas Schaefer back in March this year. The model will be based on the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform and is part of the next phase of the brand's strategy for the market, dubbed India 2.5.

At present, Skoda Auto India's range starts with the Kushaq but the upcoming offering could be substantially cheaper and become the brand's new entry-level offering. A subcompact sedan cannot be ruled out but given the popularity of SUVs at large, it won't be surprising to see a pint-sized SUV arrive first.

The upcoming model will help improve Skoda India's volumes that's largely driven by the Kushaq & Slavia at present

The upcoming offering will help Skoda garner more volumes, especially with the brand aiming to achieve a three per cent market share in India. 2022 has been a particularly positive year for the automaker with sales driven by the success of the Kushaq and Slavia. The automaker registered its best-ever monthly sales in October and is well on its way to hitting the 50,000 units sales mark by the end of the calendar year.

There's plenty we can expect from a sub-4-metre SUV built by Skoda and by extension, Volkswagen, which is likely to get its own subcompact SUV. Expected boxy styling similar to its older siblings, while engine options could include just the 1.0-litre TSI with manual and automatic options. Priced around the Rs. 7 lakh (ex-showroom) mark, it will give the model enough distinction to be sold alongside the bigger Kushaq in the company's line-up.

EVs are a part of Skoda India's future strategy which could start with the Enyaq electric SUV

Much like the Kushaq and Slavia, the upcoming Skoda subcompact SUV will be a heavily localised product that will not only be sold in India but will be exported to several markets globally. We expect the model to score high on safety while maintaining a decent list of features. There's no word on when Skoda's next offering will hit the market but we are likely to hear more about it only in 2023. The model could make its way to the market either by the end of next year or in 2024.

With respect to future products, Skoda will be bringing the Montecarlo edition of the Slavia next. The company is all set to introduce the Kushaq First Anniversary Edition in the market soon as well. Solc also hinted that the company is looking to bring the Enyaq electric SUV to the Indian market in the future, which will pave the way for the brand's EV strategy that includes more affordable, locally-built offerings in the future.

