  • Home
  • News
  • Petr Solc Hints At Skoda Kushaq's "Younger Brother" Being Planned, New Subcompact SUV In The Works

Petr Solc Hints At Skoda Kushaq's "Younger Brother" Being Planned, New Subcompact SUV In The Works

Speaking to carandbike about future launches, Petr Solc, Brand Director - Sales and Marketing, Skoda Auto India, said that a "younger brother or sister" was in the works for the Kushaq or Slavia, hinting at a new entry-level offering for the market.
authorBy Sameer Contractor
3 mins read
10-Nov-22 12:07 AM IST
Petr Solc Hints At Skoda Kushaq's "Younger Brother" Being Planned, New Subcompact SUV In The Works banner
Highlights
  • Petr Solc, Director - Sales & Marketing, Skoda India hinted at a new entry-level offering
  • The upcoming subcompact SUV is said to be a part of the India 2.5 strategy
  • Locally built for domestic & global markets, the new offering will bring in the volumes

Riding high on the success of the Kushaq and Slavia models, Skoda Auto India is all set to expand its portfolio which could soon witness the addition of a new entry-level offering. Speaking to carandbike about future launches, Petr Solc, Brand Director - Sales and Marketing, Skoda Auto India, said that the company was planning special editions of its existing products, particularly the Kushaq and Slavia. He went on to add that a "younger brother or sister" was also in the works for the Kushaq or Slavia. You can check out the complete conversation below.

Also Read: Skoda India Will Cross 50,000 Unit Sales Mark By The End Of This Year

The Skoda Kushaq is the safest car made in India and expectations will be high with the brand's next local offering

 

Without discussing too much, Solc hinted at a new subcompact SUV in the works. The Kia Sonet rival has been a long-rumoured one but was confirmed by Skoda Auto CEO Thomas Schaefer back in March this year. The model will be based on the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform and is part of the next phase of the brand's strategy for the market, dubbed India 2.5.

At present, Skoda Auto India's range starts with the Kushaq but the upcoming offering could be substantially cheaper and become the brand's new entry-level offering. A subcompact sedan cannot be ruled out but given the popularity of SUVs at large, it won't be surprising to see a pint-sized SUV arrive first.

Also Read: Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo Edition To Be Launched Soon

The upcoming model will help improve Skoda India's volumes that's largely driven by the Kushaq & Slavia at present

 

The upcoming offering will help Skoda garner more volumes, especially with the brand aiming to achieve a three per cent market share in India. 2022 has been a particularly positive year for the automaker with sales driven by the success of the Kushaq and Slavia. The automaker registered its best-ever monthly sales in October and is well on its way to hitting the 50,000 units sales mark by the end of the calendar year.

There's plenty we can expect from a sub-4-metre SUV built by Skoda and by extension, Volkswagen, which is likely to get its own subcompact SUV. Expected boxy styling similar to its older siblings, while engine options could include just the 1.0-litre TSI with manual and automatic options. Priced around the Rs. 7 lakh (ex-showroom) mark, it will give the model enough distinction to be sold alongside the bigger Kushaq in the company's line-up.

EVs are a part of Skoda India's future strategy which could start with the Enyaq electric SUV

 

Much like the Kushaq and Slavia, the upcoming Skoda subcompact SUV will be a heavily localised product that will not only be sold in India but will be exported to several markets globally. We expect the model to score high on safety while maintaining a decent list of features. There's no word on when Skoda's next offering will hit the market but we are likely to hear more about it only in 2023. The model could make its way to the market either by the end of next year or in 2024.

Also Read: Skoda Auto To Consider Localisation Of EVs In India

With respect to future products, Skoda will be bringing the Montecarlo edition of the Slavia next. The company is all set to introduce the Kushaq First Anniversary Edition in the market soon as well. Solc also hinted that the company is looking to bring the Enyaq electric SUV to the Indian market in the future, which will pave the way for the brand's EV strategy that includes more affordable, locally-built offerings in the future. 

Lead image used only for representational purpose

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo Edition To Be Launched Soon
Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo Edition To Be Launched Soon
51 seconds ago
Skoda India Will Cross 50,000 Unit Sales Mark By The End Of This Year
Skoda India Will Cross 50,000 Unit Sales Mark By The End Of This Year
1 minute ago
Auto Sales October 2022: Skoda Auto India Delivers 4173 Units; Registers 29% Hike
Auto Sales October 2022: Skoda Auto India Delivers 4173 Units; Registers 29% Hike
8 days ago
Skoda Auto Announces Entry Into Vietnamese Market In 2023, Will Launch Made-In-India Kushaq & Slavia
Skoda Auto Announces Entry Into Vietnamese Market In 2023, Will Launch Made-In-India Kushaq & Slavia
1 month ago

Question Of The Day

What is your preferred mode of commute for a road trip?

Skoda Cars

View All

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Top trending

1Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
2Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio