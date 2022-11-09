Skoda Auto India will be crossing the 50,000 units sales mark by the end of the 2022 calendar year. In a recent interaction with car&bike, Petr Šolc, Director - Sales & Marketing, Skoda Auto India said that the company has had an amazing year so far in terms of car sales, and the total sales for the 2022 calendar year have already crossed the 44,000 units mark. The company's previous record sales for a calendar year were around 34,000 units, which means 2022 will mark the company’s best-ever sales performance.

Also Read: Skoda India Will Cross 50,000 Unit Sales Mark By The End Of This Year

Talking about the company’s sales performance, Šolc said, “Skoda is having an amazing year so far in India, and we are doubling our sales. So, we’ll be crossing the 50,000 cars mark this year. We are already at 44,000, and our record year was some 34,000. So, it’s great really, and we are gaining momentum with these products – the Kushaq and Slavia, which is well recognised also in our headquarters.”

Also Read: Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition Launched In India

The Skoda Kushaq and Slavia have played a major role in this huge turnaround witnessed by the Czech carmaker in India. The former has already completed one year in the market, while the Slavia compact sedan has been on sale for around six months now. Both cars account for average monthly sales of around 2000 units each. And the success of these two products has made India a very important market for Skoda. In fact, India is right now the third largest market for Skoda in the world.

Also Read: Skoda Auto India Delivers 4173 Units; Registers 29% Hike In October 2022

The Skoda Kushaq and Slavia have played a major role in this huge turnaround witnessed by the Czech carmaker in India.

Also Read: Skoda Auto To Consider Localisation Of EVs In India

Talking about how important the Indian market is for Skoda, Petr Šolc said, “While it is the third biggest market, actually it’s the biggest market for Skoda out of Europe. So, this is something that we are really proud of. That of course is why we are focusing on India, and these sorts of achievements give us certain confidence, and also our stakeholders in Europe will be looking more strategically at the Indian market in the future.”

Also Read: Volkswagen Taigun And Skoda Kushaq Score Big In Latest Global NCAP Crash Tests

Skoda now wants both the Kushaq and Slavia to be well-established in the Indian market, and the company feels that one way to ensure that would be by introducing special edition models of the cars. While it has already launched the Kushaq Monte Carlo, and the first anniversary edition of the compact SUV, next it is likely to introduce the Slavia Monte Carlo edition.