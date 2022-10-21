Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Begin At Rs. 15.59 Lakh

Skoda Auto has launched the new Kushaq Anniversary Edition in India with the ex-showroom prices beginning from Rs. 15.59 lakh for the Style 1.0-litre Manual variant and going up to Rs. 19.09 lakh for the Style 1.5 DSG Automatic trim. As you must have guessed, the new Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition is based on the range-topping Style variant and is being offered with quite a few cosmetic updates along with new features. The Skoda Kushaq also secured a full five-star rating in the recent Global NCAP crash test along with its sister unit - the Volkswagen Taigun.

As for the exterior updates, the 2022 Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition gets an 'Anniversary Edition' badge on the C-pillar and the steering wheel. It is also updated with new door-edge protectors, new contrast stitching on the upholstery and a chrome applique running the length of the doors. Skoda Auto has also brought back the bigger 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to the Kushaq Style trim. It was previously replaced with a smaller 8-inch units given the semiconductor chip shortage. The compact SUV continues with other creature comforts like the rain-sensing wipers, automatic climate control and cruise control among others. It also gets standard safety features such as electronic stability control (ESC), traction control and six airbags among others.

The Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition continues with the same turbo petrol engine options. The 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI engine belts out 113 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque and is offered with a six-speed manual transmission of a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The bigger 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI motor churns out 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque and is mated to either a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed dual-shift automatic (DSG) gearbox.