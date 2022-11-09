Skoda Auto To Consider Localisation Of EVs In India

Localisation has been one of the major focus areas at Skoda Auto India as part of its India 2.0 strategy. Locally assembled models like the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia have been a runaway success for the brand and the company is likely to take the same route even in the EV space. Having said that, the Czech carmaker is planning a slightly different approach when it comes to electric vehicles (EVs). Like majority of its counterparts, Skoda will first introduce its EVs as completely built units (CBUs) or import models and will consider their local assembly in our market eventually, after observing the market response.

Speaking with carandbike, Peter Solc, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India said, "One part of our strategy is focused on ICE (petrol powered) models and locally produced cars like the Kushaq and Slavia. Then part of the strategy is to have cars in parts and components (CKD) like the Superb and Kodiaq, and then we will bring CBU models as well which will be the image makers and will be special additions. Very similar thing we will do with EVs as well. The space is evolving, and the transformation is just in front of us. Electric market evolving we can see on the three-wheelers and on the electric buses, and we can see new models in the market by the competition. So, this is something that we're also thinking. We already have one car in out product portfolio in Europe, the Enyaq, and we're of course thinking about bringing such cars to India. The sequence will be different from ICE and we will first test the market because it's a new market. We'll being CBU models first like the Enyaq and then if we'll see good traction and response from the market and our customers, we'll bring EVs in part and components and then we'll of course localise the car to ensure a good price ratio for the customers."

The Skoda Enyaq iV electric SUV has already been spotted testing in India. Based on the VW Group's MEB architecture, the Enyaq iV shares much with the Volkswagen ID4 and is Skoda's first dedicated electric SUV for global markets. The vehicle spotted was wearing no camouflage and boasted the 80 badge on the tailgate, suggesting it was the top-of-the-line model.