Skoda Enyaq iV Electric SUV Spied Yet Again In India

The Skoda Enyaq iV electric SUV has again been spotted on the road in India. Based on the VW Group’s MEB architecture, the Enyaq iV shares much with the Volkswagen ID4 and is Skoda’s first dedicated electric SUV for global markets. The vehicle spotted was wearing no camouflage with what looked to be an 80 badge located on the tailgate suggesting this was the top-of-the-line model.

Skoda could be considering launching the Enyaq iV in India in the near future given that the model has been spotted on Indian roads on previous occasions. The Enyaq iV is available in multiple variants and electric motor configurations ranging from single motor to dual motor set-ups.

The entry-level Enyaq 50 iV develops 146 bhp and 220 Nm of peak torque with the rear axle-mounted electric motor paired with a 55-kWh battery pack offering a range of up to 340 km on a full charge. The Enyaq 60 bumps up output to 177 bhp and 310 Nm while the range is improved to 390 km owing to a larger 62kWh battery pack. The 80 meanwhile uses an even larger 82 kWh battery bringing the range to 510 km while the electric motor output is increased to 201 bhp and 310 Nm. The 80x adds a motor to the front axle taking total power up to 261 bhp and 425 Nm. The range though reduces to 460 km. Also offered in global markets is a hot RS model with 302 bhp and 460 Nm on tap.

Skoda could likely import the Enyaq iV to India in a single fully-loaded model which could mean that we could get either the 80 or 80x variant in India.

On the design front, the Enyaq follows the same Skoda family design as seen on its other SUVs replete with the sharp lines, Skoda grille and angular lights. The cabin design too doesn’t stray far from the Skoda design template.