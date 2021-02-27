After a halt of three days, state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Saturday yet again have increased fuel prices throughout the country. With the latest revision, petrol and diesel have become dearer by 24 paise and 15 paise in the national capital. In Delhi, the petrol price has already breached ₹ 91/litre mark while diesel is already above ₹ 81/litre mark, respectively. Now, petrol retails at ₹ 91.17 a litre whereas diesel costs ₹ 81.47 a litre in the national capital.

Customers in Mumbai will have to pay ₹ 97.57 per litre for petrol

Here are the prices of petrol and diesel per litre on February 27, 2021:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 91.17 81.47 Mumbai 97.57 88.60 Chennai 93.11 86.45 Kolkata 91.35 84.35 Bengaluru 94.22 86.37 Sri Ganganagar 101.84 93.77 Anuppur 101.59 91.97

In the last 19 days, the petrol became costlier by ₹ 4.13 a litre while the diesel rate has risen by ₹ 4.68 per litre in the national capital region. Petrol prices in Mumbai have touched ₹ 97.57 per litre, while diesel rates have reached ₹ 88.60 per litre. In Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar, petrol is approaching towards ₹ 102/litre mark while diesel is inching towards ₹ 94/litre mark.

Other metro cities have witnessed similar price hikes in fuel rates. In Kolkata, today petrol is priced at ₹ 91.35 per litre, while diesel costs ₹ 84.35 per litre, while in Chennai petrol and diesel prices stand at ₹ 93.11 per litre and ₹ 86.45 per litre, respectively. On the other hand, in Bengaluru, petrol prices currently stand at ₹ 94.22 per litre, while diesel is retailed at ₹ 86.37 per litre.

Fuel prices across the country have been witnessing an upward revision since early January 2021, after remaining stagnant for over a month. The oil marketing companies like - Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum are revising domestic fuel prices on daily bases. Changes in fuel prices are implemented at 6 am every day.

