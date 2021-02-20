Domestic fuel prices have reached a new record high across the country as oil marketing companies on Saturday yet again hiked petrol and diesel rates for the 12th consecutive day. According to a notification from state-run oil retailers, petrol price was hiked by 31 paise per litre while diesel price soared by 33 paise per litre. On Friday, petrol retail price breached ₹ 90/litre mark in the national capital, clocking ₹ 90.19 per litre while diesel reached ₹ 80.60 per litre. With the latest price revision, customers in Delhi will now have to pay ₹ 90.58 per litre for petrol and ₹ 80.97 per litre for one litre of diesel.

Also Read: Petrol Breaches ₹ 90/Litre Mark In Delhi; It's Now Over ₹ 100/Litre In Select Cities Of Rajasthan And MP​

In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices stand at a record high of ₹ 97 per litre and ₹ 88.06.

City Petrol Diesel Sri Ganganagar ₹ 101.22 ₹ 93.23 Anuppur ₹ 100.98 ₹ 91.43 Delhi ₹ 90.58 ₹ 80.97 Mumbai ₹ 97 ₹ 88.06 Chennai ₹ 92.59 ₹ 85.98 Kolkata ₹ 91.78 ₹ 84.56 Bengaluru ₹ 93.61 ₹ 85.84

As per data available on Indian Oil Corporation's website, petrol has breached ₹ 101/litre mark in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar, while soared to ₹ 93.23 a litre. This is the highest retail price of petrol and diesel across the country. Retail petrol price in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur has almost touched ₹ 101/litre mark whereas diesel is retailing at ₹ 91.43 a litre. In the last 12 days, the petrol rate has increased by ₹ 3.64 a litre while diesel rate has risen by ₹ 4.18 per litre in the national capital region.

Across metro cities, petrol and diesel rates are the highest in Mumbai. On Saturday, the two petroleum products retailed at ₹ 97.21 per litre and ₹ 88.06 per litre in the financial capital city, witnessing a hike of 38 paise and 39 paise respectively. Customers in Kolkata will now have to pay ₹ 91.78 for one-litre of petrol and for diesel will have to shell out ₹ 84.56. In Chennai and Bengaluru, petrol is priced at ₹ 92.59 a litre and ₹ 93.61 per litre, while diesel is retailed at ₹ 85.98 and ₹ 85.84 per litre, respectively.

Fuel prices in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar stand at ₹ 101.22 a litre and ₹ 93.23 a litre

Also Read: Fuel Prices Hiked By 34 Paise, Diesel Retail Price Breaches ₹ 80/Litre Mark In Delhi

Fuel prices vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Indian Oil Corporation, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation are the country's three major oil marketing firms and they revise fuel rates on daily basis. They also make necessary changes to align the petroleum prices with the global benchmark and dollar-rupee exchange rate.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.