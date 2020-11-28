New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked For The Eighth Time In Nine Days

Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi have been increased by 23 paise and 27 paise respectively, that brought the prices to Rs. 82.13 per litre and Rs. 72.13 per litre.

By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi have been hiked by 23 paise and 27 paise respectively. expand View Photos
Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi have been hiked by 23 paise and 27 paise respectively.

Highlights

  • Petrol and diesel prices are revised daily by the state-run OMCs
  • Petrol rates across all metro cities hiked by up to 23 paise
  • Diesel price in Delhi increased by 27 paise, to Rs. 72.13 per litre

State-run oil marketing companies on Saturday yet again revised the fuel prices across India. Domestic petrol rates have been increased by up to 23 paise whereas diesel prices jumped by up to 28 paise in metro cities, as per the notification by the Indian Oil Corporation. In the national capital, the current price of diesel stands at ₹ 72.13 per litre and petrol at ₹ 82.13 per litre. On Friday, petrol and diesel rates in Delhi increased by 30 paise and 45 paise to reach ₹ 81.89 a litre and ₹ 71.86 a litre, respectively.

Also Read: Indian Government's Big EV Push: 69,000 Petrol Pumps To Get Charging Kiosks​

pphed7dg

Customers in Kolkata will now have to pay ₹ 75.70 for one litre of diesel

Over the last nine days, the capital city witnessed a cumulative hike of around ₹ 1.06 per litre in petrol prices while diesel rose by Rs 1.60 per litre. The two auto fuels have recorded an eighth price hike in the last nine days. Buyers in Mumbai will now have to ₹ 78.66 for one litre of diesel and ₹ 88.81 for one litre of petrol, seeing a hike of 23 paise and 28 paise respectively. In Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru, petrol retailed at ₹ 85.12, ₹ 83.67 and ₹ 84.87 respectively. On the other hand, diesel retailed at ₹ 77.56 in Chennai, ₹ 75.70 in Kolkata and ₹ 76.46 in Bengaluru.

Here are the prices of petrol and diesel in the four metros on November 28, 2020:

Newsbeep
City Petrol Diesel
Delhi 82.13 72.13
Mumbai 88.81 78.66
Chennai 85.12 77.56
Kolkata 83.67 75.70
Bengaluru 84.87 76.46

The 58-day hiatus in petrol price revision and 48-day status quo on diesel rates was led by no change in rates between June 30 and August 15 and an 85-day status quo between March 17 and June 6. Fuel prices vary from state to state because of different rates of local taxes and VAT imposed.

sg730in

Fuel prices defer from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

Also Read: Hindustan Petroleum Launches Power 99 High Octane Fuel In Chennai

0 Comments

Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are the three major oil marketing companies in India. The oil marketing companies revise petrol and diesel rates daily and make necessary changes to align the petroleum prices with global benchmark and dollar-rupee exchange rate.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

All-Electric Volvo XC40 Recharge Coming To India In 2021
All-Electric Volvo XC40 Recharge Coming To India In 2021
Government Looks To Define New Rules For Registering Vintage Vehicles
Government Looks To Define New Rules For Registering Vintage Vehicles
Upcoming Car Launches In December 2020
Upcoming Car Launches In December 2020
2021 Honda Rebel 1100 Unveiled For International Markets
2021 Honda Rebel 1100 Unveiled For International Markets
BMW R18 Review
BMW R18 Review
TVS Introduces ARIVE Mobile App With An Augmented Reality Purchase Experience
TVS Introduces ARIVE Mobile App With An Augmented Reality Purchase Experience
Honda Activa 20th Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 66,316
Honda Activa 20th Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 66,316
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked For The Eighth Time In Nine Days
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked For The Eighth Time In Nine Days
2021 Audi SQ5 Sportback Revealed In Images
2021 Audi SQ5 Sportback Revealed In Images
Hero MotoCorp Appoints Michael Clarke As New Chief Operating Officer, HR Head
Hero MotoCorp Appoints Michael Clarke As New Chief Operating Officer, HR Head
Road Transport Ministry Revises BIS Standards For Two-Wheeler Helmets In India
Road Transport Ministry Revises BIS Standards For Two-Wheeler Helmets In India
Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) Procures 1,250 Low Floor BS6 AC CNG Buses
Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) Procures 1,250 Low Floor BS6 AC CNG Buses
Ashok Leyland Reveals Its Global EV Plans; Renames Optare Group As Switch Mobility
Ashok Leyland Reveals Its Global EV Plans; Renames Optare Group As Switch Mobility
Hitachi ABB Power Grids, Ashok Leyland And IIT Madras Team Up For New E-Bus Pilot
Hitachi ABB Power Grids, Ashok Leyland And IIT Madras Team Up For New E-Bus Pilot
Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines Issued To Regulate Shared Mobility
Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines Issued To Regulate Shared Mobility
Tesla To Launch Flashy Supercar Like Colours For New Roadster 
Tesla To Launch Flashy Supercar Like Colours For New Roadster 
F1: Lewis Hamilton Is Not A Fan Of The Driver Salary Cap
F1: Lewis Hamilton Is Not A Fan Of The Driver Salary Cap
F1: Sergio Perez Feels Red Bull Is His Only Viable Option 
F1: Sergio Perez Feels Red Bull Is His Only Viable Option 
2021 Audi E-Tron SUV Gets 22kW Onboard Charger 
2021 Audi E-Tron SUV Gets 22kW Onboard Charger 
2021 Volvo S60 India Launch Details Out; Bookings To Begin In January 2021
2021 Volvo S60 India Launch Details Out; Bookings To Begin In January 2021
Government Looks To Define New Rules For Registering Vintage Vehicles
Government Looks To Define New Rules For Registering Vintage Vehicles
2021 Honda Rebel 1100 Unveiled For International Markets
2021 Honda Rebel 1100 Unveiled For International Markets
Government Looks To Define New Rules For Registering Vintage Vehicles
Government Looks To Define New Rules For Registering Vintage Vehicles
2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Revealed
2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Revealed
BMW X5 M Competition Performance SUV Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.95 Crore
BMW X5 M Competition Performance SUV Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.95 Crore
Mahindra Thar Likely To Get Front Facing Rear Seats As Standard
Mahindra Thar Likely To Get Front Facing Rear Seats As Standard
All-Electric Volvo XC40 Recharge Coming To India In 2021
All-Electric Volvo XC40 Recharge Coming To India In 2021

New Car Models

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Hatchback, 21.4 - 27.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.64 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,699 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Seller Banner 600x314
x
Government Looks To Define New Rules For Registering Vintage Vehicles
Government Looks To Define New Rules For Registering Vintage Vehicles
2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Revealed
2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Revealed
BMW X5 M Competition Performance SUV Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.95 Crore
BMW X5 M Competition Performance SUV Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.95 Crore
Mahindra Thar Likely To Get Front Facing Rear Seats As Standard
Mahindra Thar Likely To Get Front Facing Rear Seats As Standard
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities