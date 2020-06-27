New Cars and Bikes in India

Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked; 21 Days And Counting

With the 21st straight daily hike, petrol has become costlier across the country while diesel rates in the country are at its highest ever.

Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
In Kolkata, petrol costs Rs. 82.05 a litre while diesel retails at Rs. 75.52 a litre.

Highlights

  • Petrol & diesel prices hiked by 25 Paise & 21 Paise in Delhi
  • In Mumbai, petrol has surpassed Rs. 87 mark as it retails at Rs. 87.14
  • Diesel retails at Rs. 75.52 per litre in Kolkata

The oil companies on Saturday, yet again, revised the fuel prices on the 21st consecutive day resulting in a hike of 25 paise and 21 paise in prices of petrol and diesel respectively. With these newly revised prices, customers in Delhi will have to shell out  ₹ 80.38 per litre for petrol and, they will have to pay ₹ 80.40 for a litre of diesel. The fuel prices differ from state to state, which depends on the value-added tax (VAT) levied by the state government.

Also Read: Diesel Now Costlier Than Petrol In Delhi; Price Hiked By 48 Paise For 18th Consecutive Day

3re358go

Petrol and diesel prices have breached the ₹ 80 a litre in the capital city

In Mumbai, the price of petrol surpassed ₹ 87 mark as it is retailing at ₹ 87.14 per litre against ₹ 86.91 per litre on Friday. Diesel, on the other hand, is retailed at ₹ 78.71 per litre. In Kolkata, the retail price of petrol went up by 23 paise to Rs 82.05 per litre from Rs 81.82 a litre. While diesel retails at ₹ 75.52 per litre.

mp6pgiqk

Before the lockdown, the average price of petrol and diesel in Delhi was ₹ 69.60 a litre & ₹ 62.30 a litre respectively

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have been revising the retail rates of petroleum products since June 7, 2020. The firms took this step to bring the fuel prices in-line with costs after the 82-day-long hiatus, which was caused to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Also Read: Fuel Sales Recover In The First Half Of June In India

0 Comments

