Planning To Buy A Used KTM 390 Duke? Here Are Some Pros And Cons

The KTM 390 Duke has been the best entry point for many who want to buy a premium motorcycle. It's one of the most powerful single-cylinder motorcycles available in the market and was the go-to motorcycle for anyone looking for a performance bike on a budget. But with the entry of new models in KTM's line-up and the introduction of the new-gen 390 Duke, the bike is now over Rs. 3 lakh on-road. So, if you want to buy the 390 Duke, but are on a tighter budget, we'd suggest going for a used model. You can get a few years older model for around Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 2.5 lakh, depending on its condition. But before you start looking for one, here are some pros and cons you must consider.

The KTM 390 Duke is powered by a 373.2 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned to produce 43 bhp and 37 Nm of peak torque.

Pros

The KTM 390 Duke is sharp, lightweight, and agile. The handling of the motorcycle is sharp and precise, and the ride quality is also pretty good. KTM also offers a set of sticky Metzeler tyres that offer a good grip. More recent 390 Duke models are also equipped with a tonne of electronic goodies and tech like - a TFT colour display with riding modes, slipper clutch, ride-by-wire technology, LED lighting and more. Overall, it's quite a sophisticated package. The KTM 390 Duke is powered by a 373.2 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned to produce 43 bhp and 37 Nm of peak torque. The motor comes paired with a 6-speed gearbox. It's smooth, refined and offers exhilarating performance.

Most of the advanced tech and electronics are offered with the new-gen second-gen KTM 390 Duke.

Cons