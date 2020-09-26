Polestar Precept To Enter Production

Polestar has confirmed it will put the Precept into production. Revealed earlier this year, the Polestar Precept showcased the Swedish electric performance brand's future design direction. Precept also highlights Polestar's path for digital technology and the use of innovative sustainable materials, inside and out. Finally we have confirmation that it no longer is a concept but will make it to production.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO said “Consumers want to see change from this industry – not just dreams. Now, Precept becomes an even stronger statement. We are committed to reducing the environmental impact of our cars and our business. The aim has to be climate neutrality, even though I recognize that is a long-term goal.”

The interior of Polestar Precept features a mix of sustainable materials including recycled PET bottles, reclaimed fishing nets and recycled cork vinyl. A flax-based composite, developed by external partner Bcomp Ltd., is featured in many interior and some exterior parts. Polestar's ambition is to bring much of this sustainability into production.

With product development underway, Polestar confirms it will produce Precept in China, where a new production facility will be established. The aim is to ensure the facility will be carbon neutral and one of the most intelligent and connected automotive production facilities in the world.

