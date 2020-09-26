New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Polestar Precept To Enter Production

With product development underway, Polestar confirms it will produce Precept in China, where a new production facility will be established. The aim is to ensure the facility will be carbon neutral and one of the most intelligent and connected automotive production facilities in the world.

| Published:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
Polestars ambition is to bring much of this sustainability into production.

Polestar has confirmed it will put the Precept into production. Revealed earlier this year, the Polestar Precept showcased the Swedish electric performance brand's future design direction. Precept also highlights Polestar's path for digital technology and the use of innovative sustainable materials, inside and out. Finally we have confirmation that it no longer is a concept but will make it to production.

Also Read: Polestar To Open 20 Showrooms In China To Compete With Tesla​

3rajs5kg

The Polestar Precept showcased the Swedish electric performance brand's future design direction

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO said “Consumers want to see change from this industry – not just dreams. Now, Precept becomes an even stronger statement. We are committed to reducing the environmental impact of our cars and our business. The aim has to be climate neutrality, even though I recognize that is a long-term goal.”

The interior of Polestar Precept features a mix of sustainable materials including recycled PET bottles, reclaimed fishing nets and recycled cork vinyl. A flax-based composite, developed by external partner Bcomp Ltd., is featured in many interior and some exterior parts. Polestar's ambition is to bring much of this sustainability into production.

Also Read: Geely's Polestar Plans China Showroom Expansion To Compete With Tesla: Report​

0 Comments

With product development underway, Polestar confirms it will produce Precept in China, where a new production facility will be established. The aim is to ensure the facility will be carbon neutral and one of the most intelligent and connected automotive production facilities in the world.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Polestar Precept To Enter Production Polestar Precept To Enter Production
Diesel Rate Cut By Up To 17 Paise Across Metros, Petrol Price Remains Unchanged Diesel Rate Cut By Up To 17 Paise Across Metros, Petrol Price Remains Unchanged
Ather 450X Series1 Collector's Edition Breaks Cover Ather 450X Series1 Collector's Edition Breaks Cover
Nissan To Launch Slew Of New Vehicles In China Over Next Five Years; Says CEO Nissan To Launch Slew Of New Vehicles In China Over Next Five Years; Says CEO
Online Booking For HSRP, Colour-Coded Stickers For Vehicles Simplified In Delhi Online Booking For HSRP, Colour-Coded Stickers For Vehicles Simplified In Delhi
2021 QJMotor Range Unveiled In China 2021 QJMotor Range Unveiled In China
New Audi Q5 Sportback Makes Global Debut New Audi Q5 Sportback Makes Global Debut
Global Motorcycle Sales Down 27.9 Per Cent In 2020 Global Motorcycle Sales Down 27.9 Per Cent In 2020
F1: Stefano Domenicali Appointed As The New Formula 1 CEO F1: Stefano Domenicali Appointed As The New Formula 1 CEO
Tata Motors Delivered 51 Winger Ambulances To The Zilla Parishad Of Pune Tata Motors Delivered 51 Winger Ambulances To The Zilla Parishad Of Pune
BMW’s New R&D Facility FIZ Projekthaus Nord Is Now Operational  BMW’s New R&D Facility FIZ Projekthaus Nord Is Now Operational 
Hyundai Partners With LG For The IONIQ Cabin Concept For EVs Hyundai Partners With LG For The IONIQ Cabin Concept For EVs
Aprilia Leaning Three-Wheeler To Rival Yamaha Niken Aprilia Leaning Three-Wheeler To Rival Yamaha Niken
BMW To Pay $18 Million U.S. Fine To Resolve Inflated Sales Probe BMW To Pay $18 Million U.S. Fine To Resolve Inflated Sales Probe
General Motors Energises China Line-Up With Electric Micro Car General Motors Energises China Line-Up With Electric Micro Car
Image of Mercedes Benz Glc Desktop
x
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: The New Age SUV
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: The New Age SUV
Ather 450X Series1 Collector's Edition Breaks Cover
Ather 450X Series1 Collector's Edition Breaks Cover
Online Booking For HSRP, Colour-Coded Stickers For Vehicles Simplified In Delhi
Online Booking For HSRP, Colour-Coded Stickers For Vehicles Simplified In Delhi
New Audi Q5 Sportback Makes Global Debut
New Audi Q5 Sportback Makes Global Debut
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities