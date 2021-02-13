New Cars and Bikes in India
Polestar’s Electric Performance Hybrid Enters Final Round of Production

Final build slots for Polestar 1 have been slotted by the company, which means that the Polestar 1 will see the completion of its production run towards the end of 2021. As the halo of the Polestar line-up and the car which launched the brand, Polestar 1 features a crisp design and state-of-the-art technology, with 619 horses and 1000 Nm of torque available from its hybrid powertrain. The GT features two electric motors on the rear axle, complemented by a 2.0-litre supercharged and turbocharged petrol engine, plus an integrated starter generator at the front.

Also Read: Polestar 2 To Get Pixel LED Headlights​

With an electric-first ethos, the GT features two electric motors on the rear axle,

A carbon fiber body, 6-piston Akebono brakes and adjustable Öhlins dampers turn driving Polestar 1 into a highly-tuned sensory experience, and with advanced features such as mechanical torque vectoring, it faithfully represents Polestar's role as a guiding star for the advancement of technology.

With 34 kWh of battery capacity, Polestar 1 still boasts the longest pure-electric driving range of any hybrid – 60 miles – which makes it usable in everyday situations as a pure electric vehicle.

