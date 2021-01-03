Polestar 2 To Get Pixel LED Headlights

Developed in Scandinavia, the car is well adapted to even the darkest of nights.

The Polestar 2 electric performance fastback brings highly advanced lighting technology to the compact premium electric vehicle segment. Developed in Scandinavia, the car is well adapted to even the darkest of nights. Pixel LED headlights, fitted as standard in the Polestar 2 ‘Launch Edition', feature active high beam technology as well as a ‘welcome sequence' that activates when the vehicle is unlocked.

This Pixel LED technology is currently available in all markets where legislation allows.

A total of 84 individual LED pixels form a matrix in each lamp, and within this matrix each LED is controlled individually. In turn this allows the headlights to shade out their light in the path of up to five leading or oncoming vehicles when in motion. The functionality allows the driver to leave their lights on high beam, enabling maximum forward visibility at all times without blinding other road users, and without having to think about switching between modes.

Front fog lights with cornering support utilize energy efficient LED technology and activate automatically at low speeds according to steering or turn signal input, further enhancing visibility when maneuvering the vehicle.

At the rear of Polestar 2, the signature rear lighting features 288 LEDs in a distinctive full-width wrap-around light bar, featuring unique welcome and farewell lighting sequences. The rear light bar includes adaptive lighting technology. In daylight, the brightness is increased to ensure optimal visibility of the light signature. At night, the LEDs automatically dim to prevent drivers behind Polestar 2 from being dazzled.

This Pixel LED technology is currently available in all markets where legislation allows. For countries such as the USA where legislation has not approved this functionality, Polestar will be able to push the feature as an over-the-air (OTA) software update free of charge, should regulations ever change.

