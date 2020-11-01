4586 Units Of The Polestar 2 Recalled Over Faulty Inverters Globally

A total of 3150 units of the Polestar 2 have been recalled globally. The recall does not affect customers in the US, Canada and Switzerland as vehicles have not yet been delivered in those markets and deliveries will not be affected. The official communication will be sent to affected customers from November 2, 2020.

The recall involves the replacement of faulty inverters on most delivered customer vehicles. The inverters transform the stored energy in the battery into the power required by the electric motors. The total number of affected vehicles delivered to customers is 4,586.

The service campaign relates to the High Voltage Coolant Heater (HVCH). The HVCH is responsible for both cabin and high voltage battery heating. Faulty parts fitted to early production cars need to be replaced.

These hardware updates can be performed in a single workshop visit. As part of the actions required by the recall and service campaign, all vehicles will also be upgraded to be compatible with forthcoming Over-The-Air (OTA) updates. This will allow Polestar to push new software directly to Polestar 2 vehicles when OTA updates are available.

