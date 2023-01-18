  • Home
Polestar 3 To Come With Google's New HD Map

An HD map is a highly precise map that contains details not normally available in traditional maps.
18-Jan-23
Highlights
  • Google’s new HD map will debut in the Polestar 3
  • The Google update was showcased at the 2023 CES
  • The Polestar 2 too will receive some updates

Polestar vehicles will benefit from the latest enhancements and developments showcased by Google at CES 2023. Developments include Google’s new HD map that will debut in Polestar 3, and the roll-out of remote actions for Polestar 2. 

Polestar 3 is planned to be the first car in the world to feature Google’s new HD map – a comprehensive map that provides highly detailed and up-to-date road information. With the HD map, Polestar will be able to combine its vehicle sensor technology and Google’s precise lane-level and localisation data to facilitate driver assistance features like Pilot Assist, as well as future autonomous driving functionality. 

An HD map is a highly precise map that contains details not normally available in traditional maps. The enhanced level of detail is critical for assisted driving computation, improving recognition of details like lane markings and localisation objects, including road signs. 

Polestar 2 owners can now control their car remotely using a compatible Google Assistant-enabled device, with the introduction of remote actions. This enables the ability to check vehicle status and control certain functions like starting climate preconditioning, checking battery status and unlocking doors, amongst other functions. Initially available to users in the United States, functionality will roll out for more markets over time.

