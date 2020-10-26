New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Geely's New EV Plant Will Build Premium Polestar Cars: Report

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd plans to build a plant with annual manufacturing capacity of 30,000 premium EVs in the western city of Chongqing, run by a wholly owned, newly registered company, showed documents on its website.

By  Reuters | Published:
eye
0  Views
Geely plans to build a plant with annual manufacturing capacity of 30,000 premium EVs expand View Photos
Geely plans to build a plant with annual manufacturing capacity of 30,000 premium EVs

An electric vehicle (EV) factory planned by Chinese automaking group Geely will produce cars under the premium Polestar marque, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday. Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd plans to build a plant with annual manufacturing capacity of 30,000 premium EVs in the western city of Chongqing, run by a wholly owned, newly registered company, showed documents on its website.

Geely and Polestar declined to comment on the marque.

The plan comes as foreign automakers including BMW AG and Tesla Inc expand EV production in the world's biggest market, sourcing major EV components such as batteries locally and often exporting the end product.

Hangzhou-based Geely is China's most internationally known automaker. It owns Volvo Cars and Lotus, almost half of Proton and 9.7% of Daimler AG. Its Hong Kong-listed Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd is planning a Shanghai float.

9m9gk79s

Hangzhou-based Geely is China's most internationally known automaker and it owns Volvo Cars and Lotus

Newsbeep

Through wholly owned company Polestar, it builds low-volume Polestar 1 hybrid performance cars in the western city of Chengdu and Polestar 2 volume sedans in Taizhou in the east.

It also plans to begin production of the Precept sedan, displayed at this year's China auto show.

Polestar aims to eventually offer bigger, more sporty vehicles at its showrooms, which currently span nine countries and whose number it plans to raise to 45 from 23 by year-end.

Polestar Chief Executive Thomas Ingenlath told Reuters the firm is scouting markets in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.

Geely is also building a factory in China to make sport-utility vehicles under the Lotus marque, Reuters reported.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Fast And The Furious Franchise To Conclude With 2 More Movies After Fast 9
Fast And The Furious Franchise To Conclude With 2 More Movies After Fast 9
Daimler Posts Forecast-Beating Results For Q3 2020 As Demand Rebounds
Daimler Posts Forecast-Beating Results For Q3 2020 As Demand Rebounds
F1: Hamilton Breaks Schumacher's Record With 92nd Win At Portuguese GP
F1: Hamilton Breaks Schumacher's Record With 92nd Win At Portuguese GP
MotoGP: Morbidelli Wins Teruel GP, Both Suzukis On Podium
MotoGP: Morbidelli Wins Teruel GP, Both Suzukis On Podium
2021 Kawasaki Z250 Unveiled With New Colours And Upgrades For Japan
2021 Kawasaki Z250 Unveiled With New Colours And Upgrades For Japan
Ford Reveals Bronco Fire Rig Concept
Ford Reveals Bronco Fire Rig Concept
Tata Motors Is Scouting For A New Partner For Car Business: Report
Tata Motors Is Scouting For A New Partner For Car Business: Report
Geely's New EV Plant Will Build Premium Polestar Cars: Report
Geely's New EV Plant Will Build Premium Polestar Cars: Report
Daimler Posts Forecast-Beating Results For Q3 2020 As Demand Rebounds
Daimler Posts Forecast-Beating Results For Q3 2020 As Demand Rebounds
Fast And The Furious Franchise To Conclude With 2 More Movies After Fast 9
Fast And The Furious Franchise To Conclude With 2 More Movies After Fast 9
F1: Hamilton Breaks Schumacher's Record With 92nd Win At Portuguese GP
F1: Hamilton Breaks Schumacher's Record With 92nd Win At Portuguese GP
MotoGP: Morbidelli Wins Teruel GP, Both Suzukis On Podium
MotoGP: Morbidelli Wins Teruel GP, Both Suzukis On Podium
2021 Kawasaki Z250 Unveiled With New Colours And Upgrades For Japan
2021 Kawasaki Z250 Unveiled With New Colours And Upgrades For Japan
BorgWarner Partners With Michigan Technological University For Connected Car Tech
BorgWarner Partners With Michigan Technological University For Connected Car Tech
Ford Reveals Bronco Fire Rig Concept
Ford Reveals Bronco Fire Rig Concept
Tata Motors Is Scouting For A New Partner For Car Business: Report
Tata Motors Is Scouting For A New Partner For Car Business: Report
F1: Hamilton On Pole At Portimao Completing Mercedes 1-2 
F1: Hamilton On Pole At Portimao Completing Mercedes 1-2 
MotoGP: Takaaki Nakagami Takes Maiden Pole For Teruel GP
MotoGP: Takaaki Nakagami Takes Maiden Pole For Teruel GP
Mahindra First Choice Wheels Opens 50 Dealerships In A Single Day
Mahindra First Choice Wheels Opens 50 Dealerships In A Single Day
Tata Motors Achieves New Milestone Of Producing 4 Million Passenger Vehicles
Tata Motors Achieves New Milestone Of Producing 4 Million Passenger Vehicles
Meet Torsus Praetorian A Heavy-Duty Off-Road School Bus
Meet Torsus Praetorian A Heavy-Duty Off-Road School Bus
VW I.D.3 EV Receives 5 Star Safety Rating From Euro NCAP
VW I.D.3 EV Receives 5 Star Safety Rating From Euro NCAP
Fast And The Furious Franchise To Conclude With 2 More Movies After Fast 9
Fast And The Furious Franchise To Conclude With 2 More Movies After Fast 9
F1: Hamilton Breaks Schumacher's Record With 92nd Win At Portuguese GP
F1: Hamilton Breaks Schumacher's Record With 92nd Win At Portuguese GP
2021 Kawasaki Z250 Unveiled With New Colours And Upgrades For Japan
2021 Kawasaki Z250 Unveiled With New Colours And Upgrades For Japan
Tata Motors Is Scouting For A New Partner For Car Business: Report
Tata Motors Is Scouting For A New Partner For Car Business: Report
Audi RS Q8 India Review
Audi RS Q8 India Review

New Car Models

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Price Starts
₹ 73.98 - 90.46 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Price Starts
₹ 39.3 - 41.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Price Starts
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Price Starts
₹ 28.98 - 35.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Price Starts
₹ 5.19 - 8.02 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Price Starts
₹ 3 - 5.13 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
Fast And The Furious Franchise To Conclude With 2 More Movies After Fast 9
Fast And The Furious Franchise To Conclude With 2 More Movies After Fast 9
F1: Hamilton Breaks Schumacher's Record With 92nd Win At Portuguese GP
F1: Hamilton Breaks Schumacher's Record With 92nd Win At Portuguese GP
2021 Kawasaki Z250 Unveiled With New Colours And Upgrades For Japan
2021 Kawasaki Z250 Unveiled With New Colours And Upgrades For Japan
Tata Motors Is Scouting For A New Partner For Car Business: Report
Tata Motors Is Scouting For A New Partner For Car Business: Report
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities