Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Launched In India; Price Start From Rs. 2.54 Crore

Porsche has launched the new 718 Cayman GT4 RS in India with prices starting at Rs 2.54 crore (ex-showroom India). The track-focused GT4 RS is the most powerful derivative of the 718 Cayman to go on sale in India aside from also being the most expensive model in the range. This is also the first generation of the Cayman to receive Porsche's RS badging. Compared to the standard Cayman GT4, the RS is lighter and gets a number of more performance-oriented tweaks.

Starting with the engine, the 4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat-six revvs all the way to 9,000 rpm developing a peak of 493 bhp at 8,400 rpm and 450Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm. Compared to the GT4, the redline is up by 1,000 rpm with power and torque higher by 79 bhp and 31 Nm respectively. The engine also features a revised air-intake system with new vents replacing the rear quarter windows alongside the existing rear fender vents. The engine is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox with power sent to the rear wheels. Porsche has also stripped down some of the Cayman's weight with the RS roughly 35 kg lighter than the standard GT4. This equates to a faster 3.4 second 0-100 kmph sprint time (as against 4.4 seconds) and a higher 315 kmph top speed.

Compared to the regular GT4, the RS gets a higher revving engine, more power, upgraded aero and mechanicals.

Other changes under the skin include larger brakes along with an RS-specific suspension set-up including revised dampers, springs, and anti-roll bars.

The weight-saving measures come for more extensive use of carbon fibre re-enforced plastic in the bodywork such as the bonnet and front fenders, lightweight rear glass and reduced sound insulation. The GT4 RS also gets an upgraded aerodynamics package over the standard GT4 offering up to 25 per cent more downforce in their performance settings.

At its price point, the Cayman GT4 RS strays well into Porsche 911 territory with prices higher than those of the regular 911 Carrera range and similar to the 911 GT3.