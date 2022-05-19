  • Home
  • News
  • Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Launched In India; Price Start From Rs. 2.54 Crore

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Launched In India; Price Start From Rs. 2.54 Crore

The Cayman GT4 RS is the most powerful and expensive iteration of the 718 Cayman to go on sale in India.
authorBy Carandbike Team
19-May-22 02:31 PM IST
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Launched In India; Price Start From Rs. 2.54 Crore banner
Highlights
  • New GT4 RS is the range topping variant of the 718 Cayman
  • Powered by a 4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat-six engine
  • Porsche claims a 3.4 second 0-100 kmph time and 315 kmph top speed

Porsche has launched the new 718 Cayman GT4 RS in India with prices starting at Rs 2.54 crore (ex-showroom India). The track-focused GT4 RS is the most powerful derivative of the 718 Cayman to go on sale in India aside from also being the most expensive model in the range. This is also the first generation of the Cayman to receive Porsche's RS badging. Compared to the standard Cayman GT4, the RS is lighter and gets a number of more performance-oriented tweaks.

Starting with the engine, the 4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat-six revvs all the way to 9,000 rpm developing a peak of 493 bhp at 8,400 rpm and 450Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm. Compared to the GT4, the redline is up by 1,000 rpm with power and torque higher by 79 bhp and 31 Nm respectively. The engine also features a revised air-intake system with new vents replacing the rear quarter windows alongside the existing rear fender vents. The engine is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox with power sent to the rear wheels. Porsche has also stripped down some of the Cayman's weight with the RS roughly 35 kg lighter than the standard GT4. This equates to a faster 3.4 second 0-100 kmph sprint time (as against 4.4 seconds) and a higher 315 kmph top speed.

qmuuk11o

Compared to the regular GT4, the RS gets a higher revving engine, more power, upgraded aero and mechanicals.

Other changes under the skin include larger brakes along with an RS-specific suspension set-up including revised dampers, springs, and anti-roll bars.

The weight-saving measures come for more extensive use of carbon fibre re-enforced plastic in the bodywork such as the bonnet and front fenders, lightweight rear glass and reduced sound insulation. The GT4 RS also gets an upgraded aerodynamics package over the standard GT4 offering up to 25 per cent more downforce in their performance settings.

At its price point, the Cayman GT4 RS strays well into Porsche 911 territory with prices higher than those of the regular 911 Carrera range and similar to the 911 GT3.

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
First Two-Seat Electric Porsche Will Be A 718, Debut By 2025
First Two-Seat Electric Porsche Will Be A 718, Debut By 2025
8 months ago
Porsche Taycan Electric Sportscar Outsells 911, Panamera In First Three Quarters Of 2021
Porsche Taycan Electric Sportscar Outsells 911, Panamera In First Three Quarters Of 2021
1 year ago
Porsche 718 Spyder And Cayman GT4 Now Available With Automatic Transmission
Porsche 718 Spyder And Cayman GT4 Now Available With Automatic Transmission
2 years ago
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman Spyder & Cayman GT4 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.59 Crore
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman Spyder & Cayman GT4 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.59 Crore
2 years ago
car
Porsche Cayman
Starts at ₹ 86 Lakh
0
7.8
10
c&b expert Rating
Check On-Road Price
View Specification
View Features

Top Festive Picks

Under 6 Lakh
Between 6 Lakh - 9 Lakh
Between 9 Lakh - 12 Lakh
Between 12 Lakh - 18 Lakh
Above 18 Lakh

Porsche Cars

View All

Question Of The Day

Why has motorsports not worked yet in India?

Top trending

1BYD Atto 3 EV
BYD Atto 3 EV
2Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10