Porsche Introduces The Manthey Kit for 718 Cayman GT4 RS

Porsche has introduced the Manthey Kit for the 718 Cayman GT4 RS. Developed in collaboration between Porsche Motorsport engineers and Nordschleife specialists at Manthey, the kit provides the sportscar with aerodynamic and chassis improvements. A 718 Cayman GT4 RS fitted with the Manthey kit lapped the Nürburgring in 7 minutes and 3.121 seconds, 6.179 seconds faster than the standard car.

The Manthey Kit includes a variety of road-legal components that can be fitted aftermarket and will be available at Porsche Centres worldwide. Some of the modifications include comprehensive changes to the aero parts. At the front, the car features flaps, new air curtains, a wheel arch Gurney flap, and a carbon underbody with diffusers, that all work together to increase the downforce at the front end. The rear is equipped with an 85-millimetre wider wing that features a new wing blade and larger endplates, which significantly increase downforce on the rear axle. The aero discs on the rear wheels are made up of carbon-fibre reinforced plastic that reduce turbulence and also add a visually appealing touch to the package.

The Manthey kit will be available at Porsche Centres worldwide

To handle the increased aerodynamic forces, the Manthey Kit reinforces the bodywork of the rear engine cover with a carbon-weave finish. Porsche has developed a special coilover suspension that has an inverted set-up for the 718 Cayman GT4 RS. The spring struts can be adjusted to four different positions, and the rebound and compression stages can also be adjusted. The spring rates on the front suspension have been increased by 20 per cent. The car also gets the option of a lift system on the front axle.

The braking system of the car has also been upgraded, with steel brake lines and optional track-focused racing brake pads. The kit also offers additional personalization options, including illuminated door sill guards with the Manthey logo and specially designed towing loops for track use.

The launch of the kit in Europe is scheduled for December 2023

The Manthey Kit can be extended with a carbon-fibre rear spoiler attachment that increases the downforce of the car on the rear axle by approximately four percent. The front wings can be equipped with louvres finished in carbon weave.

The Manthey Kit is available for purchase at Porsche Centres worldwide. As for the price it varies by region and can be found in the accessory finder on the official Porsche website. The launch of the kit in Europe is scheduled for December 2023, with availability in other markets to follow.

