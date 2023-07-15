Porsche Unveils Vision 357 Speedster At The Goodwood Festival Of Speed

Porsche has unveiled the Vision 357 Speedster at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, which is essentially an open-top variant of the Vision 357 that debuted earlier this year. The Vision 357 was launched to commemorate the manufacturer’s 75th anniversary and was referred to by Porsche as a modern-day interpretation of the very first car to bear its badge, the 356.

Also Read: Porsche Vision 357 Launched At Brand's 75th-Anniversary Celebrations

The exterior features a two-tone finish, combining Marble Grey and Grivelo Grey Metallic with Miami Blue accents

The Speedster looks exactly like the Vision 357, save for the shortened windscreen and the fact that it doesn’t have a roof. The exterior features a two-tone finish, combining Marble Grey and Grivelo Grey Metallic with Miami Blue accents. The right side of the car features a tonneau cover. Inside, the car gets a low-mounted seat with a carbon fibre-reinforced plastic shell integrated into the monocoque. The minimalist cabin features a carbon fibre dashboard with a transparent instrument cluster and Miami Blue accents in some parts.

The minimalist cabin features a carbon fibre dashboard with a transparent instrument cluster

While the coupe variant was based on the 718 Cayman GT4 RS, the speedster borrows its underpinnings from the much more powerful 718 GT4 e-Performance prototype. The car features a dual-motor set-up that produces 1072 bhp in qualifying mode. Accelerating from 0-62 mph in under 3.0 seconds.

Also Read: Limited-Run Aston Martin Valour Debuts with 705 BHP V12, Manual Gearbox

Following its highly anticipated debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Vision 357 Speedster will also be present at the Rennsport Reunion in late September. This event will take place at Laguna Seca in the United States. As Porsche commemorates 75 years of automotive journey, the Vision 357 Speedster serves as a testament to the brand's unwavering commitment to innovation, performance, and the future of electric mobility.