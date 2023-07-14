Limited-Run Aston Martin Valour Debuts with 705 BHP V12, Manual Gearbox

Aston Martin has unveiled the new Valour, a limited-edition retro-styled grand tourer commemorating the brand's 110th anniversary. Limited to just 110 units -- one unit for each year Aston has completed -- the Valour takes styling inspiration from the V8 Vantage from the 70s and 80s, though it does bear more than a passing resemblance to 2020’s One-77-based one-off Victor.

The Valour takes inspiration from the V8 Vantage of the 70s and 80s.

Also read: Aston Martin’s Upcoming EVs Will Feature Lucid Battery Tech And Motors



The biggest point of note for the limited-run Valour is without a doubt its powertrain. The grand tourer is powered by the familiar 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged V12 with the unit paired with a bespoke 6-speed manual gearbox sending power to the rear wheels. The V12 develops 705 bhp and 753 Nm of torque. The company says that the car also gets its own bespoke suspension tuning replete with adaptive dampers and roll bars. Even the wheel camber, caster and toe settings are unique to the special edition. Carbon ceramic brakes with 6 piston callipers up front and four-piston callipers at the rear are standard.

Nearly all the exterior body work is carbon fibre; buyers offered the option to finish the car in exposed carbon fibre.

The Valour's striking design is the result of the creative vision of Miles Nurnberger, Aston Martin's director of design, known for his previous work on the CC100. The retro-design influence is noticed from the front fascia with round headlamps flanking the prominent Aston Martin grille. The fascia also appears a lot more squared-up as compared to Aston’s other mass-produced models. The bonnet features prominent ducting and venting ranging from the prominent horse-shoe vent to the NACA ducts all designed to dissipate the heat generated by the engine.

Also Read: Aston Martin DB12 Revealed; Revised V8 Powertrain Makes 671 bhp

Louvered rear window and integrated spoiler all throw-back elements.

The rear of the car boasts an integral spoiler, and a louvred rear screen, both a throwback styling element of the 70s. Even the LED tail-lamps' design is inspired by the Vantage of the era. However, unlike the car from the 70s, the Valour's exterior bodywork is almost entirely crafted from carbon fibre. It also lacks a traditional rear view mirror inside the cabin, instead featuring a camera-based system.

The cabin features extensive use of leather and carbon fibre; manual gearbox has an exposed shift mechanism.

Inside, the cabin features a blend of wood, metal, and carbon fibre. Aston says that the gear-lever is the focal point of the new interior with buyers able to option the gear knob in wood, aluminium or titanium. The shifting mechanism too is also visible to the occupants. The rest of the cabin features extensive use of carbon fibre and leather with buyers able to option their car with either standard sports seats or carbon fibre performance seats. The cabin also boasts details such as the use of tweed fabric reminiscent of the 1959 DBR1 race car, which triumphed at the Le Mans 24 Hours race. Buyers can choose from 21 standard exterior colours, or opt for a bespoke shade crafted by Aston Martin's Q Division - including finishes with exposed carbon fibre - at an additional cost.

Also Read: Aston Martin Works To Offer New Engines and Parts For Its Classic Models



Aston Martin says deliveries of the Valour will start from the final quarter of 2023, with all 110 units already allocated.