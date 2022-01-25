Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition Launched In India; Prices Begin From Rs. 1.47 Crore

Porsche has launched a special edition model of the Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe SUVs in India. Ex-showroom prices for the new Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition begin from Rs. 1.47 crore going up to Rs. 1.88 Crore for the Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe Platinum Edition. The new Cayenne Platinum Editions come with quite a few bespoke styling updates and look sinister finished in satin-finish platinum. The 'Porsche' lettering at the rear, front air intakes and 21-inch alloy wheels too are finished in the same shade.

Model Prices Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition Rs. 1.47 crore Porsche Cayenne Coupe Platinum Edition Rs. 1.48 crore Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid Platinum Edition Rs. 1.89 crore Porsche Cayenne Coupe E-Hybrid Platinum Edition Rs. 1.89 crore

Other additions also includes sports-exhaust tailpipes and side window trims that are coloured black. The exterior paint can be selected in special metallic finishes such as Jet Black, Carrara White, Mahogany, Moonlight Blue and Crayon. On the inside, you get to see textured aluminium with silver-coloured trim. It also gets crayon-coloured seatbelts, brushed aluminium door sills and a special Platinum Edition lettering on the scuff plate. The Porsche logo is also embossed on the front and rear headrests, and it is equipped with LED headlights with the Porsche Dynamic Light System as standard. The standard equipment list also includes eight-way electrically adjustable sports seats, a premium Bose surround-sound system, ambient lighting and the signature analogue clock on the dashboard.

Porsche is offering the Cayenne Platinum Edition in both standard and E-Hybrid iterations.

Porsche is offering the Cayenne in both SUV and Coupe bodystyles and in the standard and E-Hybrid versions. The 3.0-litre turbo petrol V6 motor belts out 330 bhp in the standard iteration while in the E-Hybrid iteration where the V6 engine is coupled with the 17.9 kWh battery pack, the power output goes up to 449 bhp.