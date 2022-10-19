Porsche India Reports Deliveries Of 571 Units In 2022, Exceeds Previous Yearly Best from 2013

Porsche is on track to make 2022 its best-ever year in India. The company reported that it had delivered 571 units in the January to September 2022 period higher than its previous best-ever numbers for a calendar year. The company reported sales of 193 units in the third quarter of the year.

Porsche had previously reported its best-ever year in India back in 2013 where it reported deliveries of 534 units in the calendar year. 2022’s year-to-date (Jan-Sept 2022) numbers also showed a 71 per cent growth year-on-year as compared to 2021.

“By holding events like our Porsche Experience Track Days and stimulating the market with Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur showcases through our dealerships, we have generated a buzz that will help carry the momentum into the fourth quarter and next year,“ said Manolito Vujicic, Brand Director of Porsche India.

“Having recorded 71% growth year-to-date, we are truly excited to see what the rest of 2022 can deliver for Porsche India, its customers and stakeholders who have made this possible,” he added.

The strong showing in the quarter keeps Porsche’s momentum in the calendar year alive with the company having reported its best-ever half-year sales earlier in 2022. Porsche had previously attributed its strong performance in the year to the demand for its SUVs- the Cayenne and Macan – in the Indian market.