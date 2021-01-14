New Cars and Bikes in India
Porsche’s Global Sales Slip By 3% In 2020

The Cayenne led demand at 92,860 sales, an increase of 1 per cent compared with the previous year.

Porsche delivered a total of 2,72,162 new vehicles worldwide last year, that is just 3 per cent lower than the sales achieved in 2019. Porsche delivered 88,968 vehicles to Chinese customers in 2020 - an increase of 3 per cent compared with 2019. The Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa regions also continued to develop positively overall: 121,641 vehicles were delivered there, corresponding to an increase of 4 per cent compared with the same period in the previous year. Porsche delivered 80,892 vehicles in Europe which marked a significant drop of 9 per cent while the 69,629 sold in America saw the company's sales drop by 8 per cent compared to 2019.

The Porsche Cayenne celebrated its 1 Millionth Production Milestone 

Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG, said, We are continuing our product offensive - our customers can look forward to it. It will include additional derivatives of the all-electric Taycan and the 911, among others. We are full of optimism and looking forward to 2021, a year that will also be characterised by unique experiences with the Porsche brand."

Porsche sold 21,784 units from the 718 model lines 

The Cayenne led demand at 92,860 sales, an increase of 1 per cent compared with the previous year. Two-door sports cars were also very popular: a total of 21,784 vehicles from the 718 model lines found new owners - six per cent more than in the previous year. Deliveries of the iconic Porsche 911 totalled 34,328, while the Taycan all-electric car's deliveries totalled 20,015 units in 2020 and all this despite a six-week pause in production just as the new model was ramping up.

