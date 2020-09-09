Powerful, Smart and Stylish - The All-New Vitara Brezza

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been one of the most successful products in recent times

India's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki has decided to go petrol-only keeping up with the market trends and the BS6 transition has seen the automaker introduce upgraded petrol engines across its line-up. The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza too has received a new heart. The new naturally-aspirated petrol engine has a larger displacement and brings more relaxed and consistent performance along with outstanding fuel efficiency.

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is one of the most fuel efficient SUVs in the segment returning 17.03 kmpl on the manual and 18.76 kmpl on the automatic

What powers the all-new Vitara Brezza?

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift draws power from the 1.5-litre K-Series BS6 compliant engine. The four-cylinder unit develops a maximum power of 103 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of peak torque at 4,400 rpm. That's ample power for the city and the Vitara Brezza petrol is quick off the line right from the word go. The engine shines with its high level of refinement, especially at high speeds. At the same time, there's enough tractable power while driving in the city. The suspension has been tuned for improved comfort which makes it perfect for long drives.

The Vitara Brezza with Smart Hybrid technology comes gets auto start-stop, brake energy regeneration and torque assist for better acceleration

Effortless Automatic with Smart Hybrid technology

The new 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine is paired with a smooth-shifting 5-speed manual gearbox. For greater convenience, you also have a 4-speed torque converter that offers seamless gear shifts. The Vitara Brezza automatic sets itself apart from other SUVs in the segment with the new Smart Hybrid technology which has an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) which replaces a conventional alternator and a dual battery setup.

This system offers Torque Assist which aids the engine in acceleration and contributes to better performance when the car starts moving from a standstill.

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza automatic is the most fuel-efficient petrol SUV in the segment

The Most Fuel-Efficient Automatic SUV on offer

The Smart Hybrid technology on the new Vitara Brezza automatic also has the Idle Stop-Start function that helps improve the fuel efficiency of this SUV. In fact, the Vitara Brezza automatic is the most fuel-efficient offering in its class returning 18.75 kmpl* while the manual version delivers a frugal 17.03 kmpl*.

*As certified by test agency under rule 115(G) of CMVR.

The Vitara Brezza's timeless design continues to remain fresh against new rivals

Stylish and Muscular Design

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is a sensible and mature progression in design. The facelift gets a new chrome-finished grille with the four-slat design, and the LED projector lens units are a segment-first along with the LED fog lamps. The integrated dual function LED DRLs look premium as well and double-up as turn indicators. The taillights too are now LED units, which along with a new scuff plate for the bumper round-up a well-designed rear section. Augmenting the Vitara Brezza's dynamic stance are the new stylish 16-inch precision-cut alloy wheels that add to the overall stance, making the SUV look sportier and powerful.

The Vitara Brezza is equipped with LED Projector Headlamps with dual function LED DRLs that double up as turn indicators. The SUV also comes with distinct new LED taillights

Ticking all the boxes on the features list

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is loaded to the brim, starting with a new 7-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with smartphone-based navigation. The SUV also comes with segment-leading features like cruise control, rain-sensing wipers, auto headlamps, automatic climate control, keyless entry, and more.

The Vitara Brezza gets a leather-wrapped steering wheel and the 7-inch SmartPlay Studio 2.0 that offers seamless access to features

Is the Vitara Brezza safe?

Yes, indeed. There are several active and passive safety systems in the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza like Hill Hold Assist, ISOFIX anchors for child seats, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, seatbelt pretensioners, pedestrian safety compliance, and more. The SUV uses Suzuki's Total Effective Control Technology (TECT) for a rigid structure that uniformly absorbs impact to keep the passengers safe in case of a collision. As a buyer, it is reassuring to know that the Vitara Brezza has received four stars in the Global NCAP crash tests.

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is equipped with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, Hill Hold Assist and is built using Suzuki's Total Effective Control (TECT) technology

Is the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza value for money?

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza K-Series petrol is priced from ₹ 7.3 lakh, going up to ₹ 11.4 lakh for the range-topping petrol automatic (all prices, ex-showroom* Delhi). The SUV undercuts its closest rival by a good ₹ 60,000 on the manual versions. Prices for the Vitara Brezza automatic are on par with the rivals but it is the only SUV in the segment to offer Smart Hybrid technology. The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been the king of the segment right from its launch and the stellar package is all set to retain that coveted crown with ease.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.