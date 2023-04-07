Quantum Energy Adds A New Variant To Its Quantum Bziness E-Scooter Lineup; Prices Start At Rs. 99,000

Quantum Energy has unveiled a new variant of Quantum Bziness e-scooter, targeted towards commercial deliveries. The Quantum Bziness range starts at Rs. 99,000 - depending on your state and the local subsidies. Quantum Energy has also tied up with key banks like HDFC, ICICI and some NBFCs to offer better payment options to fleet operators and last-mile delivery companies.

Also Read: Ampere Primus First Ride Review

Speaking at the launch, Chetana Chukkapalli, Director, Quantum Energy Limited said “In India, a sizable proportion of individuals who ride two-wheelers do so for purposes other than transportation, ranging from carrying goods to running businesses on two wheels.” “We launched Bziness at a low cost to make it available to a wide range of customers, including B2B fleet companies, last-mile delivery companies, ride-sharing companies and B2C as well”, she added.

Also Read: Suzuki e-Burgman Electric Scooter Revealed

The Quantum Bziness is powered by a 1200W electric motor, which can power the e-scooter to a top speed of 55 kmph. Quantum Energy claims that the e-scooter can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 8 seconds. The new variant gets an upgraded LFP battery, which delivers a claimed range of up to 130 km on a full charge.

The Quantum Bziness e-scooter also has some interesting features like remote lock & unlock, an anti-theft alarm, USB charging port, disc brakes, 12-inch wheels, and an LCD Display. The new variant also comes with a better headlamp, a wider seat, and a stronger cargo rack for last-mile delivery services. Quantum Energy is also offering a 3 years/90,000 km battery warranty with the e-scooter.