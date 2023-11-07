Reliance JioMotive OBD-Based Telematics Solution For Cars Launched At Rs 4,999
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
07-Nov-23 11:57 AM IST
Highlights
- JioMotive adds vehicle tracking and in-car WiFi services to vehicles
- Features an integrated e-SIM in the OBD device
- Priced at Rs 4,999
Reliance Jio has introduced JioMotive, an on-board diagnostics (OBD) plug-and-play system aimed at enhancing vehicle security and in-car connectivity. The device plugs into the vehicle’s OBD port and provides customers with access to vehicle tracking and monitoring features along with in-car WiFi services.
Starting with vehicle security features, the JioMotive device provides access to Real-time Vehicle Tracking, letting users track the location of their vehicle in real-time. The device also enables the users to set up virtual boundaries, known as geofences, on a map and receive instant alerts should the vehicle move beyond the set limits. The device also incorporates a Time Fence feature letting users set specific time periods during which the vehicle should not be turned on. The device will also provide owners warning should their vehicle get towed.
Users can also monitor vehicle parameters such as battery health, engine load, coolant temperature, and air intake temperature. Additionally, the device also offers access to over 200+ engine diagnostic codes, helping car owners take better care of their vehicles and save on maintenance costs.
One of the other features is the Trip Tracker feature, it records and analyses every trip made by the vehicle in order to provide valuable insights into driving performance, including harsh driving alerts for aggressive behavior, rapid acceleration monitoring, over-speeding notifications, and sharp turn detection.
The device is also equipped with an integrated e-SIM which eliminates the need for an additional SIM card or separate data plan. The device seamlessly shares data with the user's existing mobile data plan through Jio's Everywhere Connect Plan.
The device is priced at Rs 4,999 and is available for purchase on Reliance Digital, Jio, and Amazon.
