Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Jawa 350KTM New RC 390Royal Enfield Himalayan 450TVS Apache RTR 160 4VRoyal Enfield Meteor 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Activa 125 FI vs Ntorq 125 Activa 6G vs JupiterJupiter vs Activa 125Pulsar RS 200 vs Karizma ZMRApache RR 310 vs Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ampere NXGHarley Davidson Nightster X440Honda Forza 350Triumph Daytona 660Honda CRF300L
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Renault Duster-Based 7-Seat SUV Spotted Testing

The SUV is expected to make it to Indian shores by 2025
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 13, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • A Renault Duster-based seven-seat SUV has been spied testing.
  • Likely to be offered with hybrid and turbo-petrol variants.
  • Both 4x2 and 4x4 variants are expected to be offered.

The seven-seat version of the Renault Duster SUV has been spotted testing. This is the first time this model, expected to hit the Indian market in 2025, has been sighted. The SUV is expected to take on rivals such as the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and Mahindra XUV700. 

 

Also Read: New Renault Duster Unveiled; Gets Hybrid Powertrain And 4x4 Options

 

Under the hood, the SUV is likely to inherit powertrain options from its 5-seater sibling, the new-gen Duster. Customers can expect a 1.6-litre petrol hybrid and a 1.2-litre turbo petrol variant featuring a 48V starter motor. It will be offered in both 4x2 and 4x4 configurations. It might also feature various terrain modes, including Eco, Off-road, Snow, Mud/Sand, and Auto. 

In terms of exterior, the 7-Seat SUV is expected to share the overall philosophy of the new-gen Duster. Notably, the Bigster is projected to measure approximately 4.6 meters or (4600 mm) in length, surpassing the dimensions of the new-gen Duster. This increased length will result in changes to the side profile, including larger rear doors and a slightly longer wheelbase.

 

Also Read: Production-Spec Renault 5 EV Leaked Ahead Of Debut; Provides First Look At Interior

 

Inside the cabin, the Bigster might feature a range of equipment and technology like that of the new-gen Duster. These include a touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, a 7-inch instrument screen, and a comprehensive suite of connected features.

 

Renault is expected to introduce the all-new Duster in India by mid-2025, with the 7-seat SUV to follow suit.  The SUV aims to challenge rivals like the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, and MG Hector Plus.

Image Source

# Renault# Renault India# Renault Duster# Renault duster seven-seat# Latest News# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, New Delhi
8.4
2021 Mahindra XUV700
  • 29,065 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 23.5 Lakh
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra Thar, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra Thar
  • 19,398 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 13.5 Lakh
₹ 28,556/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 8.25 Lakh
₹ 17,444/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra XUV300, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra XUV300
  • 25,279 km
  • Diesel
  • AMT
Rs. 10 Lakh
₹ 21,152/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2021 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 9,746 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 16.35 Lakh
₹ 36,618/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra XUV300, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.5
2022 Mahindra XUV300
  • 27,200 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 10.9 Lakh
₹ 23,056/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.7
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 20,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.25 Lakh
₹ 9,519/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2017 Honda City, New Delhi
7.5
2017 Honda City
  • 49,783 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 14,558/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Honda Sahara 300 ADV Unveiled As A Successor To The XRE 300
Honda Sahara 300 ADV Unveiled As A Successor To The XRE 300
Haarsh Limbachiyaa Brings Home The Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift Worth Rs. 1.32 Crore
Haarsh Limbachiyaa Brings Home The Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift Worth Rs. 1.32 Crore
Actor Harshvardhan Rane Buys The Toyota Innova Hycross Worth Rs. 30.68 Lakh
Actor Harshvardhan Rane Buys The Toyota Innova Hycross Worth Rs. 30.68 Lakh
NGT Rejects Plea To Extend Life Of Armoured Diesel Vehicles For PM's Convoy
NGT Rejects Plea To Extend Life Of Armoured Diesel Vehicles For PM's Convoy
Hyundai Creta EV Spotted Charging In South Korea
Hyundai Creta EV Spotted Charging In South Korea
Ather Rizta Electric Scooter Pre-Bookings Commences Ahead Of Launch On April 6
Ather Rizta Electric Scooter Pre-Bookings Commences Ahead Of Launch On April 6
Toyota Hilux Electric To Enter Production In Thailand In 2025
Toyota Hilux Electric To Enter Production In Thailand In 2025
2025 Porsche Boxster Electric Spied Testing In The Arctic
2025 Porsche Boxster Electric Spied Testing In The Arctic
Lamborghini Reveals New Logo After 20 Years
Lamborghini Reveals New Logo After 20 Years
Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Renault, Nissan Preview New 5- And 7-Seat SUVs for India
Renault, Nissan Preview New 5- And 7-Seat SUVs for India
Renault Offers Discounts Of Up To Rs. 90,000 In August 2021
Renault Offers Discounts Of Up To Rs. 90,000 In August 2021
Renault To Launch Five New Products In India By 2027
Renault To Launch Five New Products In India By 2027
Renault Unveils Updated Model Lineup For 2024
Renault Unveils Updated Model Lineup For 2024
Listed: Every Carmaker's Highest-Selling Model In India In 2023
Listed: Every Carmaker's Highest-Selling Model In India In 2023
c&b icon
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved