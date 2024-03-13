Renault Duster-Based 7-Seat SUV Spotted Testing

The seven-seat version of the Renault Duster SUV has been spotted testing. This is the first time this model, expected to hit the Indian market in 2025, has been sighted. The SUV is expected to take on rivals such as the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and Mahindra XUV700.

Under the hood, the SUV is likely to inherit powertrain options from its 5-seater sibling, the new-gen Duster. Customers can expect a 1.6-litre petrol hybrid and a 1.2-litre turbo petrol variant featuring a 48V starter motor. It will be offered in both 4x2 and 4x4 configurations. It might also feature various terrain modes, including Eco, Off-road, Snow, Mud/Sand, and Auto.

In terms of exterior, the 7-Seat SUV is expected to share the overall philosophy of the new-gen Duster. Notably, the Bigster is projected to measure approximately 4.6 meters or (4600 mm) in length, surpassing the dimensions of the new-gen Duster. This increased length will result in changes to the side profile, including larger rear doors and a slightly longer wheelbase.

Inside the cabin, the Bigster might feature a range of equipment and technology like that of the new-gen Duster. These include a touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, a 7-inch instrument screen, and a comprehensive suite of connected features.

Renault is expected to introduce the all-new Duster in India by mid-2025, with the 7-seat SUV to follow suit. The SUV aims to challenge rivals like the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, and MG Hector Plus.



