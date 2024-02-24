Production-Spec Renault 5 EV Leaked Ahead Of Debut; Provides First Look At Interior
By Jafar Rizvi
2 mins read
Published on February 24, 2024
Highlights
- The design of the car remains largely unchanged from the 2021 concept
- To be officially unveiled on February 26 at the 2024 Geneva Motor Show
- Gets 400 km of WLTP range.
Following the lead of its leaked patent design, images of the production version Renault 5 EV have emerged online. The leaked images provide an early glimpse of the car ahead of its official unveiling at the 2024 Geneva Motor Show on February 26. It showcases a comprehensive view of both the exterior and interior of the all-electric hatchback and based on these images, the design of the car remains largely unchanged from the original concept unveiled back in 2021.
Also Read: Production-Ready Renault 5 EV Design Revealed In Patent Filings
The design of the car remains largely unchanged from the 2021 concept.
For starters, changes to the exterior include slightly redesigned headlight surrounds featuring chunky LED blocks, as well as a larger air intake in the front bumper designed to aid in cooling the electrical components. The flush-sitting front door handles have been replaced by conventional pull-style units. Additionally, the charging port is placed near the front wheel arches.
The steering wheel houses a range of controls while the gear lever is mounted on the steering wheel column.
As for its interior, the leaked images provide a clear view of the Renault 5's cabin. The large infotainment screen crowns the centre console, with horizontal air vents below. The centre console adopts a minimalist layout with minimal physical buttons.
Also Read: 2024 Dacia Spring (Renault Kwid EV) Revealed; Gets New Interior, Twin Screen Setup
The large infotainment screen leads the front dash, with horizontal air vents below.
The fabric and colour scheme of the seats and door inserts complement the vibrant exterior hue, while the steering wheel displays a range of function controls, with the gear lever mounted on the steering wheel column. With this, the centre console gets a lot of space. Moreover, the push-button start appears to be positioned between the digital instrument cluster and the infotainment screen. The dashboard also features a unique vertical stitched pattern on the co-driver side.
To be officially unveiled on February 26 at the 2024 Geneva Motor Show.
In terms of performance, the Renault 5 EV is set to launch with a 52kWh battery pack powering a front-mounted e-motor, promising an estimated range of 400 kilometres on full charge, according to WLTP tests. Built on the brand’s AmpR Small platform (formerly CMF-B-EV), the electric hatchback features a multi-link rear axle- a technological innovation claimed to be unique to B-segment electric cars.
