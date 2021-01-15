Renault 5 Prototype Revealed

Renault has revealed the 5 Prototype, which according to the company shows that it will democratize the electric car in Europe with a modern approach to the popular and essential car. The Renault 5 prototype is a cute, pin-sized, city car taking one of Renault's timeless success to the future with a modern, and a 100 per cent electric twist. Gilles Vidal's design team were inspired by a world-renowned cult model from Renault's past, the R5. The Renault 5 prototype takes strong features from the original design. The modern approach is also evident in the chosen finishes and materials, which are inspired by the worlds of electronics, furniture and sports.

Gilles Vidal, Renault Design Director said, "The design of the Renault 5 Prototype is based on the R5, cult model of our heritage. This prototype simply embodies modernity, a vehicle relevant to its time: urban, electric, attractive."

The R5 is immediately recognizable, but thanks to a modern treatment of lines and flush surfaces with futuristic detailing showcases the way forward for Renault. The styling elements taken from the original design in a modern way hide very modern functions: the bonnet air intake hides the charging hatch, the rear lights include aero flaps, and the fog lamps in the bumper are daytime running lights.

There is even a nod to the original '5' on the side grid, the wheels and the rear logo. The front end and the textile roof drawn from the world of furniture are full of 'French charm', a hint of mischief, character that pulls on the heartstrings. The front and rear logos light up, bringing the car 'to life'. The French flag in the rear-view mirrors to underline the "invented in France" side of the vehicle, the headrest lights and the name displayed on the small transparent screen on the dashboard, invite you to hop in for a ride.

