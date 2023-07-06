Renault Revives Iconic 5 As Electric Vehicle: Spy Shots Unveiled

Renault is set to revive its iconic model, the 5, after its discontinuation in 1996. However, the comeback will be in the form of an electric vehicle (EV). The French automaker aims to surpass the success of its previous electric offering, the Zoe, with this new iteration of the small hatchback. Recently, spy shots have emerged, revealing the production-ready panels of the upcoming EV.

Despite being heavily camouflaged, the prototype bears a resemblance to the concept car. The lights on the prototype seem to match the final design, while the standard steel wheels are expected to be replaced by more visually appealing alloys, possibly with aerodynamic enhancements, as is common in EVs and some traditional combustion engine vehicles. The latest version of the 5 also features larger side mirrors and a shark fin antenna.

One noticeable change is the placement of the radar sensor, which is now integrated into the lower air intake at the front of the vehicle. The prototype also appears to have conventional front door handles, unlike the concept car, which showcased flush handles at the front. Following in the footsteps of Renault's Zoe and Clio models, the revived 5 will feature discreetly positioned rear door handles near the C-pillar, giving it a sleeker profile.

At the rear, the bumper exhibits cutouts that may initially give the impression of exhaust tips but are likely intended for red reflectors. The rear glass appears relatively small, although this may be an optical illusion caused by the extensive camouflage. Unlike the concept version, the production-ready Renault 5 will feature a rear wiper. The taillights are expected to be substantially larger than what is currently visible, as the concept boasted prominent vertical lights. The tailgate also featured an LED light bar, incorporating an illuminated diamond logo with the number "5."

Although spy photographers were unable to capture images of the interior, it is speculated that the small EV will feature a tablet-like infotainment touchscreen protruding from the dashboard, accompanied by a rectangular digital driver's display. Renault has yet to reveal the concept's cabin, making this our first glimpse into its interior design. To maintain cost efficiency, the resurrected 5 will share approximately 70 percent of its components with the Clio and Captur models, utilizing the adaptable CMF-B platform for electric vehicles.

By leveraging existing components, Renault aims to reduce manufacturing costs by 30 percent compared to the Zoe. The new 5 will be equipped with four larger battery modules arranged in a single layer, in contrast to the Zoe's configuration of 12 smaller modules. This modification aims to reduce the overall weight of the battery pack. The lighter pack not only increases energy density but also enhances underbody rigidity, resulting in reduced levels of noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH).

Renault has incorporated a multi-link rear suspension system into the new 5, defying the cost-cutting trend seen in the industry. Additionally, Alpine, Renault's performance division, plans to introduce a hot hatch version of the 5 in 2024. The concept for this high-performance variant, known as the A290_β, was previewed a few months ago.



