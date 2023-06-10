  • Home
Renault Begins Deliveries Of Updated Kiger And Triber AMT Models

The Kiger and Triber AMT are priced between Rs 8.12 lakhs to Rs 8.47 lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi)
By Carandbike Team
10-Jun-23 11:50 AM IST
  • Renault has started delivering BS6 step 2 compliant Kiger and Triber AMT models.
  • The new cars get a host of safety features
  • The prices for the new Kiger and Triber AMT range from INR 8.12 lakhs to INR 8.47 lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi)

Renault has commenced deliveries of the BS6 step 2 compliant Kiger and Triber AMT models. The new models now come with a few extra safety features. The prices for the new Kiger and Triber range from INR 8.12 lakhs to INR 8.47 lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi). 

 

Also Read: Renault Kiger RXT (O) Receives A Price Cut, Now Costs Rs 7.99 Lakh

 

The Kiger and Triber have received a 4-Star Safety Rating for Adult occupant safety by Global NCAP

 

The list of new safety features on the cars includes Electronic Stability Program (ESP) for improved control, Hill Start Assist (HSA) which prevents roll-back along with Traction Control which helps maintain grip on slippery surfaces. Another feature it gets is a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) which provides real-time alerts for under-inflated or punctured tires. The Kiger and Triber have received a 4-Star Safety Rating for Adult occupant safety by Global NCAP.

 

Also Read: Alpine A290_β: A New Challenger in the Electric Hot Hatch Market

 

The engine options for the Kiger BS6 phase 2-updated 1.0-litre Turbo petrol and a 1.0L NA Petrol. Transmission options for the hatchback aside from the AMT unit include a 5-speed Manual. The Triber on the other hand, is only available with a 1.0 litre NA Petrol mated to a 5-speed AMT or Manual. 

