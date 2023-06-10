Renault Begins Deliveries Of Updated Kiger And Triber AMT Models

Renault has commenced deliveries of the BS6 step 2 compliant Kiger and Triber AMT models. The new models now come with a few extra safety features. The prices for the new Kiger and Triber range from INR 8.12 lakhs to INR 8.47 lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Kiger and Triber have received a 4-Star Safety Rating for Adult occupant safety by Global NCAP

The list of new safety features on the cars includes Electronic Stability Program (ESP) for improved control, Hill Start Assist (HSA) which prevents roll-back along with Traction Control which helps maintain grip on slippery surfaces. Another feature it gets is a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) which provides real-time alerts for under-inflated or punctured tires. The Kiger and Triber have received a 4-Star Safety Rating for Adult occupant safety by Global NCAP.

The engine options for the Kiger BS6 phase 2-updated 1.0-litre Turbo petrol and a 1.0L NA Petrol. Transmission options for the hatchback aside from the AMT unit include a 5-speed Manual. The Triber on the other hand, is only available with a 1.0 litre NA Petrol mated to a 5-speed AMT or Manual.