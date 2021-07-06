Renault 5 EV To Use NCM Batteries Offering 400 Km Range

Renault unveiled the new 5 EV Prototype earlier this year and Renault's electric hatchback will be based on this concept. The French carmaker has now shared some of its technical details with us and has confirmed that the production version will offer and electric drive range of 400 km. Renault has confirmed that the production-spec 5 will get its juices from new powertrains using nickel, manganese and cobalt based (NCM) batteries which are believed to become much more affordable by 2030.

The Renault 5 Prototype will be used to develop a premium electric hatchback.

Now don't mistake this for the with the Renault K-ZE EV concept aka Kwid Electric as that's a different model altogether. The Renault 5 Prototype will be used to develop a premium electric hatchback which will be positioned below the Renault Zoe EV and is expected to arrive in 2024, in its production guise. The Renault 5 will be underpinned by the new CMF-BEV platform which has been designed for small electric cars.

With the 5 Prototype, Renault is also aiming for 30 per cent of its sales to be of electric vehicles by 2025.

In terms of styling, the Renault 5 Prototype takes inspiration and design cues from the Clio's predecessor that was in production between 1972 and 1996. It will be one of the 14 new models including seven fully electric vehicles that the carmaker has in its pipeline and will launch them by 2025. It will also be then joined by a new version of the Renault 4 hatchback- the 4ever. With the 5 Prototype, Renault is also aiming for 30 per cent of its sales to be of electric vehicles by 2025. The front headlights are inspired from the original design and there's a front-mounted EV charging port located near the radiator grille area. As far as the concept is concerned, it sports chunky wheel arches, and a red stripe livery replicating the theme on the R5 Turbo hot hatch.