Top 5 Highlights: Renault Triber AMT

The Triber AMT was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 and the launch was delayed because of the pandemic.
authorBy Carandbike Team
26-Jun-21 07:06 PM IST
Renault India has launched the Triber AMT in India in May last year with prices starting at Rs. 6.18 lakh. The Triber with the automated manual transmission is be made available in three trims - RXL, RXT and RXZ. The price difference between the manual and the AMT is Rs. 40,000 which makes it a great value proposition in the market.

The Triber AMT was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 and the launch was delayed because of the pandemic. The AMT is only available with the 1-litre petrol engine and we know that's it has decent power on offer. Let's look at the top 5 highlights of the Triber AMT.

1. The Renault Triber Easy-R AMT is offered only with the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated BS6 petrol engine that powers the manual variants. It puts out 61 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a five-speed AMT gearbox as standard.

2. The top-end RXZ variant in the Triber AMT gets 15-inch alloy wheels while lower variants get 14-inchers steel rim wheels as standard fitment.

3. On the inside, beside the gear lever, there are no changes in terms of design and layout when compared to the manual transmission variant. It gets an 8-inch infotainment system which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Moreover, it also gets push-button start, USB charging at the front, 12V charges for second and third-row passengers, reverse camera, cooled glove box, climate control, separate air-con control for rear passengers and keyless entry.

4. The Triber AMT is offered in India in three variants- RXL, RXT and RXZ

5. In terms of safety feature, the Renault Triber comes with four airbags, three-point seatbelts for all three rows, the mandatory speed alert system, rear parking sensors and seatbelt reminder which sees it comply with the new safety norms.
