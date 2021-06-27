Top 5 Highlights: Renault Triber AMT

Renault India has launched the Triber AMT in India in May last year with prices starting at Rs. 6.18 lakh. The Triber with the automated manual transmission is be made available in three trims - RXL, RXT and RXZ. The price difference between the manual and the AMT is Rs. 40,000 which makes it a great value proposition in the market.

The Triber AMT was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 and the launch was delayed because of the pandemic. The AMT is only available with the 1-litre petrol engine and we know that's it has decent power on offer. Let's look at the top 5 highlights of the Triber AMT.

1. The Renault Triber Easy-R AMT is offered only with the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated BS6 petrol engine that powers the manual variants. It puts out 61 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a five-speed AMT gearbox as standard.