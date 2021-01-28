Renault Kiger: All You Need To Know

The Renault Kiger will be the latest entry in the subcompact SUV space.

Renault is all set to enter the highly contested subcompact SUV segment in India with the Kiger SUV and has finally unveiled the model in India. It will be launched in March 2021. The Renault Kiger will be the latest entry in the subcompact SUV segment and will be rivalling the likes of a wide range of models like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Toyota Urban Cruiser and its own sister unit- the Nissan Magnite. Here's everything you need to know about the new Renault Kiger.

The Renault Kiger shares its underpinning with the Triber and Nissan Magnite, being spawned by the CMF-A+ platform that has been co-developed by Renault and Nissan. The new Renault Kiger looks an elder sibling to the Renault kwid sporting a more dynamic design language right from the split LED headlamps to the bold grille with the LED DRLs covering the front face. The model continues to sport pronounced wheels arches that accommodate 16-inch steel and diamond-cut alloy wheels, depending on the variant. The new Renault Kiger looks like an elder sibling to the Renault Kwid. The arches at the rear are particularly flared and also incorporate the C-shaped LED taillights with the signature pattern. You also see butch bumpers at either end with a skid plate at the rear, roof rails and a roof-mounted spoiler at the rear to complete the look. The model also offers a high ground clearance at about 205 mm. On the inside, the Renault Kiger gets an 8.0-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, 7.0-inch TFT instrument console, climate control, engine start-stop and steering mounted controls among others. The Renault Kiger will come with multiple driving modes - Eco, Normal and Sport The range-topping variants are also equipped with the Arkamays 3D sound system, wireless charging, rear AC vents with a 12-volt charging slot and drive modes- Eco, Normal and Sport. The SUV gets a dual-tone cabin with fabric upholstery on the seats and door pads. The boot capacity is rated at 405 litres with over 29 litres of storage spaces in the cabin. Renault also offers five accessory packs on offer, adding more features over and above the standard version. The Renault Kiger will be offered with both 1.0-litre, Turbo and Naturally Aspirated petrol motors. The Renault Kiger also shares its engine line-up with the Nissan Magnite. Under the hood, it gets a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor that churns out 98 bhp and 160 Nm of peak torque. There will also be the 1.0-litre three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol available with 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque in lower variants. While the five-speed manual transmission will be standard across variants, the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine will also be offered with a CVT automatic gearbox and the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated motor will be offered with an AMT automatic transmission.

