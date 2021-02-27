New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Renault Kiger Deliveries To Begin From March 3, 2021

The Renault Kiger was recently launched at an attractive price tag of Rs. 5.45 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), and is currently the most affordable subcompact SUV on sale.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Renault Kiger will be exported to other countries from India expand View Photos
The Renault Kiger will be exported to other countries from India

Highlights

  • The Renault Kiger is based on the CMF-A+ platform
  • The Kiger gets 2 petrol engines & 3 gearbox choices
  • The Kiger takes on the Magnite, Brezza, Sonet

Renault India will begin deliveries of the newly-launched Kiger subcompact SUV from March 3, 2021. The company recently confirmed the development and the model will take on a number of rivals on the segment right from the Nissan Magnite, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to the Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue. The Renault Kiger was launched at an attractive price of ₹ 5.45 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), which makes it the most offering in the segment. The model is offered with two engines and three transmission options.

Also Read: Renault Kiger Review

82ne016g

Prices for the Renault Kiger subcompact SUV start at ₹ 5.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

The Renault Kiger is based on the CMF-A+ platform that also underpins the Renault Triber and the Nissan Magnite in the Renault-Nissan Alliance. All models are produced at the alliance facility in Oragadam, Tamil Nadu, which caters to domestic and export market requirements.

Renault India has not shared the bookings numbers yet for the Kiger but the attractive pricing is expected to see the model gain popularity amidst the masses. The model's Japanese sibling - the Nissan Magnite recently crossed the 40,000 units mark since launch, with the order books full for the next couple of months.

Newsbeep

The Renault Kiger is pretty loaded on the feature front, which will entice a number of buyers. The package includes LED headlamps with DRLs, diamond-cut alloy wheels, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 7-inch digital display, multiple drive modes, climate control with an air purifier, and lots more. The SUV also comes with four airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, ESP, Hill Start Assist and more. The Kiger also gets the largest boot capacity in the segment at 405 litres.

o3tapn3

The Renault Kiger is offered in four variants - RXE, RXL, RXT and RXZ

Also Read: Renault Kiger: Accessories Packs Explained​

0 Comments

With respect to the powertrain, the Renault Kiger uses the 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated (NA) and turbocharged petrol engine options. Transmission choices include the 5-speed manual as standard with the option of an AMT on the NA motor, while a CVT automatic is paired with the turbo mill.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Renault Kiger

Renault Kiger

Renault Kiger

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 5.45 - 9.72 Lakh
EMI Starts
11,3139% / 5 yrs
Subcompact SUV
Petrol
Array Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification / Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
  • Renault Kiger Rear Skid Late
    Renault Kiger Rear Skid Late
  • Renault Kiger Grill
    Renault Kiger Grill
  • Kiger
    Kiger
  • Renault Kiger Tail Light
    Renault Kiger Tail Light
  • Renault Kiger Rearview Camera
    Renault Kiger Rearview Camera
  • Renault Kiger Rearview
    Renault Kiger Rearview
  • Renault Kiger Rearside View
    Renault Kiger Rearside View
  • Renault Kiger Leftside Facing View
    Renault Kiger Leftside Facing View
  • Renault Kiger Alloy Wheels
    Renault Kiger Alloy Wheels
  • Renault Kiger Headlight
    Renault Kiger Headlight
  • Renault Kiger
    Renault Kiger
  • Renault Kiger Frontview
    Renault Kiger Frontview
  • Renault Kiger Dashboard
    Renault Kiger Dashboard
  • Renault Kiger Information Display
    Renault Kiger Information Display
  • Renault Kiger Steering Mounted Control Right
    Renault Kiger Steering Mounted Control Right
  • Renault Kiger Steering Mounted Control Left
    Renault Kiger Steering Mounted Control Left
  • Renault Kiger Mt
    Renault Kiger Mt
  • Renault Kiger Mode Controler
    Renault Kiger Mode Controler
  • Renault Kiger Ac Controler
    Renault Kiger Ac Controler
  • Renault Kiger Abc
    Renault Kiger Abc
  • Renault Kiger Bootspace
    Renault Kiger Bootspace
  • Renault Kiger Rear Cup Holder With Armrest
    Renault Kiger Rear Cup Holder With Armrest
  • Renault Kiger Rear Ac Vents
    Renault Kiger Rear Ac Vents
  • Renault Kiger Rear Seating Space
    Renault Kiger Rear Seating Space
  • Renault Kiger Wireless Charging
    Renault Kiger Wireless Charging
x
Ola Begins Construction Of World's Largest Two-Wheeler Factory In Tamil Nadu
Ola Begins Construction Of World's Largest Two-Wheeler Factory In Tamil Nadu
7 Reasons Why Your Next Maruti Suzuki Car Should Be A Subscription
7 Reasons Why Your Next Maruti Suzuki Car Should Be A Subscription
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says U.S. Factory Closed For Two Days Due To Parts Shortages
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says U.S. Factory Closed For Two Days Due To Parts Shortages
Maruti Suzuki Exports Cross 2 Million Milestone
Maruti Suzuki Exports Cross 2 Million Milestone
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities