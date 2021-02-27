Renault Kiger Deliveries To Begin From March 3, 2021

The Renault Kiger will be exported to other countries from India

Renault India will begin deliveries of the newly-launched Kiger subcompact SUV from March 3, 2021. The company recently confirmed the development and the model will take on a number of rivals on the segment right from the Nissan Magnite, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to the Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue. The Renault Kiger was launched at an attractive price of ₹ 5.45 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), which makes it the most offering in the segment. The model is offered with two engines and three transmission options.

Prices for the Renault Kiger subcompact SUV start at ₹ 5.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

The Renault Kiger is based on the CMF-A+ platform that also underpins the Renault Triber and the Nissan Magnite in the Renault-Nissan Alliance. All models are produced at the alliance facility in Oragadam, Tamil Nadu, which caters to domestic and export market requirements.

Renault India has not shared the bookings numbers yet for the Kiger but the attractive pricing is expected to see the model gain popularity amidst the masses. The model's Japanese sibling - the Nissan Magnite recently crossed the 40,000 units mark since launch, with the order books full for the next couple of months.

The Renault Kiger is pretty loaded on the feature front, which will entice a number of buyers. The package includes LED headlamps with DRLs, diamond-cut alloy wheels, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 7-inch digital display, multiple drive modes, climate control with an air purifier, and lots more. The SUV also comes with four airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, ESP, Hill Start Assist and more. The Kiger also gets the largest boot capacity in the segment at 405 litres.

The Renault Kiger is offered in four variants - RXE, RXL, RXT and RXZ

With respect to the powertrain, the Renault Kiger uses the 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated (NA) and turbocharged petrol engine options. Transmission choices include the 5-speed manual as standard with the option of an AMT on the NA motor, while a CVT automatic is paired with the turbo mill.

