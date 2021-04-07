carandbike logo
Renault Offers Benefits Of Up To Over ₹ 1 Lakh In April 2021

Renault's entry-level model, the Kwid comes with total benefits of up to Rs. 60,000, while the Triber MPV is being offered with benefits of up to Rs. 65,000. The Renault Duster, at the same time, comes with benefits of up to Rs. 1.05 lakh.

All offers are valid until April 30, 2021, and can vary depending on the state, dealership and model. expand View Photos
All offers are valid until April 30, 2021, and can vary depending on the state, dealership and model.

Renault India has rolled out offers for the month of April 2021, and the company is offering benefits of up to ₹ 1.05 lakh on select models. Except for the newly launched Renault Kiger, all other cars are are available with special discounts and benefits. The company's entry-level model, the Kwid, comes with total benefits of up to ₹ 60,000, while the very popular Renault Triber MPV is being offered with benefits of up to ₹ 65,000. The carmaker's flagship product, the Renault Duster, at the same time, comes with benefits of up to ₹ 1.05 lakh.

2hm5rtmo

The Renault Kwid comes with total benefits of up to ₹ 60,000

Starting with the Renault Kwid, the benefits include a cash discount of ₹ 20 000 on select variants ( ₹ 20 000 cash discount is applicable on vin 20 vehicles and a discount of ₹ 10 000 is applicable on vin 21 vehicles). Renault is also offering exchange benefits up to ₹ 20 000 and loyalty benefits of up to ₹ 10 000 on select variants. That said, it's important to note that the loyalty benefits of up to ₹ 10 000 either include exchange benefit with a Renault model or cash discount if buying an additional Renault model. The carmaker is also offering an additional corporate discount of up to ₹ 10 000 for Renault approved list of corporates and public sector undertakings.

fcv2rtt4

The very popular Renault Triber MPV is being offered with benefits of up to ₹ 65,000

For the Renault Triber, the company is offering different benefits for the 2020 model and 2021 model. The benefits offered with the 2020 model year Triber include - cash benefit of ₹ 25 000 (benefits of ₹ 15 000 on vin 21 vehicles) exchange benefit of ₹ 20 000, and loyalty benefits of ₹ 10 000 is applicable only on select variants. The 2021 model comes with total benefits of up to ₹ 30,000, which includes exchange benefits of ₹ 20 000, and loyalty benefits of ₹ 10 000 on select variants. The loyalty benefits in both cases include either exchange benefit with Renault model or cash discount if buying an additional Renault model, and both models also come with a corporate discount of up to ₹ 10 000 for Renault approved list of corporates and public sector undertakings.

o95mku1c

Both the 1.3-litre turbo petrol model and the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated version of the Duster are being offered with benefits this April

Renault is offering benefits on both the 1.3-litre turbo petrol model and the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated version of the Duster. The former comes with total benefits of up to ₹ 1.05 lakh, which include exchange benefit of ₹ 30 000 (available only on rxs & rxz variant), loyalty benefits of up to ₹ 15 000 and cash benefit of up to ₹ 30 000 (applicable on rxs CVT & mt only) applicable on select variants. Renault is also offering a corporate discount of up to ₹ 30,000. The 1.5-litre petrol version, on the other hand, comes with total benefits of up to ₹ 75,000, which includes exchange benefits of ₹ 30 000 (available only on Rxs & Rxz variant) and loyalty benefits of up to ₹ 15 000. This one too comes with a corporate discount of up to ₹ 30,000.

All aforementioned offers are valid until April 30, 2021, and can vary depending on the state, dealership and model.

