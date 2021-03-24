Renault India To Hike Car Prices From April 2021

This is the second time Renault India will increase its cars' prices in the country in 2021

Renault India has announced that it will be increasing car prices in the country from April 2021. The company has stated that the upward revision in its prices will be applicable across its model line-up, and the price hike would vary as per variants and models. In the official statement released by the company, Renault India has stated that "the price increase is a result of the steadily increasing input costs across the spectrum, including input costs for steel, Aluminium, and plastics."

This is not the first time that Renault has increased car prices in India this year. In fact, in January 2021, the French carmaker made an upward revision of up to ₹ 28,000 in its car prices. Back then, the company had stated that the hike was a result of the steadily increasing input costs across the spectrum, including input costs for steel, Aluminium, plastics and other affiliated cost increases during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, Maruti Suzuki India and Isuzu Motor India also announced their plans to increase vehicle costs from April 2021. While the former did not specify the quantum or percentage of the price hike it's planning to make, Isuzu India had announced that both the D-Max and D-Max S-Cab models will become dearer by ₹ 1 lakh from April 1, 2021.

Right now, the company's entry-level model, Renault Kwid, is priced in India between ₹ 3.13 lakh and ₹ 5.31 lakh, while the Triber subcompact MPV is priced at ₹ 5.30 lakh to ₹ 7.83 lakh. At the same time, the company's newly launched Kiger subcompact SUV is currently priced at ₹ 5.45 lakh to ₹ 9.72 lakh. As for Renault's flagship model - the Duster compact SUV, it is priced in India from ₹ 9.57 lakh to ₹ 13.87 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi).

