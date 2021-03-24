carandbike logo
Renault India To Hike Car Prices From April 2021

Renault India has stated that the price increase is a result of the steadily increasing input costs across the spectrum, including input costs for steel, aluminium, and plastics.

Seshan Vijayraghvan | Published:
This is the second time Renault India will increase its cars' prices in the country in 2021 expand View Photos
This is the second time Renault India will increase its cars' prices in the country in 2021

Highlights

  • Renault India will increase car prices from April 2021
  • The quantum or percentage of the price hike hasn't been announced
  • Renault India says the price hike is due to increasing input costs

Renault India has announced that it will be increasing car prices in the country from April 2021. The company has stated that the upward revision in its prices will be applicable across its model line-up, and the price hike would vary as per variants and models. In the official statement released by the company, Renault India has stated that "the price increase is a result of the steadily increasing input costs across the spectrum, including input costs for steel, Aluminium, and plastics."

Also Read: Renault Announces New Logo; Will Roll Out In 2022

mt9viq5s

Renault says the price hike is due to the steadily increasing input costs across the spectrum, including input costs for steel, Aluminium, and plastics

This is not the first time that Renault has increased car prices in India this year. In fact, in January 2021, the French carmaker made an upward revision of up to ₹ 28,000 in its car prices. Back then, the company had stated that the hike was a result of the steadily increasing input costs across the spectrum, including input costs for steel, Aluminium, plastics and other affiliated cost increases during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, Maruti Suzuki India and Isuzu Motor India also announced their plans to increase vehicle costs from April 2021. While the former did not specify the quantum or percentage of the price hike it's planning to make, Isuzu India had announced that both the D-Max and D-Max S-Cab models will become dearer by ₹ 1 lakh from April 1, 2021.

o95mku1c

In January 2021, Renault India had made an upward revision of up to ₹ 28,000 in its car prices

0 Comments

Right now, the company's entry-level model, Renault Kwid, is priced in India between ₹ 3.13 lakh and ₹ 5.31 lakh, while the Triber subcompact MPV is priced at ₹ 5.30 lakh to ₹ 7.83 lakh. At the same time, the company's newly launched Kiger subcompact SUV is currently priced at ₹ 5.45 lakh to ₹ 9.72 lakh. As for Renault's flagship model - the Duster compact SUV, it is priced in India from ₹ 9.57 lakh to ₹ 13.87 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi).

