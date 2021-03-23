Maruti Suzuki To Increase Car Prices From April 2021

carandbike logo
Maruti Suzuki India has said that over the past year the cost of company's vehicles has been impacted adversely due to increase in various input costs. Now the company is passing on some of that additional cost to customers through a price increase in April 2021.

Maruti Suzuki says the new prices will come into effect from April and will vary for different models expand View Photos
Highlights

  • Maruti Suzuki will increase car prices from April 2021
  • Maruti says increase in various input costs is the reason for the hike
  • This is the second time Maruti has announced a price hike in 2021

Maruti Suzuki has announced that it will be increasing car prices across its model line-up from April 2021. In a regulatory filing, the country's largest car manufacture said "Over the past year the cost of company's vehicles has been impacted adversely due to increase in various input costs. Hence, it has become imperative for the company to pass on some impact of the above additional cost to customers through a price increase in April 2021." Maruti Suzuki India has not announced the quantum or percentage of the price hike, but it has said that the price hike will vary for different models.

7jd7v128

Maruti Suzuki India has not announced the quantum or percentage of the price hike, but it will vary for different models

It is quite common for Original Equipment Manufacturer or OEMs to increase vehicle prices in India at the start of the new financial year. In fact, Maruti Suzuki India had also increased its prices in January 2021, making this the second price revision in just three months. Among other OEMs, Isuzu Motor India has also announced its plan to the prices of its D-Max Regular Cab and the D-Max S-Cab in India, by ₹ 1 lakh, from April 1, 2021. And we expect a few other manufacturers to join the bandwagon soon.

Also Read: Isuzu Motors To Hike Prices Across D-Max Range By ₹ 1 Lakh From April

Currently, Maruti Suzuki India has 15 models in its combined line-up from Arena and Nexa brands. While its most affordable model, the Alto its priced between ₹ 3 lakh to ₹ 4.48 lakh, its flagship model, the S-Cross is priced from ₹ 8.39 lakh, going up to ₹ 12.39 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

