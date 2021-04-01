Car Sales March 2021: Renault India Sells 12,356 Units In The Domestic Market

Renault India has released the monthly sales numbers for March 2021. The company has registered a total domestic sales of 12,356 units, which is a good 12 per cent Month-on-Month (MoM) growth compared to the 11,043 units. However, the company has also reported registering a Year-on-Year (YoY) growth of 278 per cent, as compared to 3,269 vehicles sold in March 2020. Having said that, we have to consider the fact that last March, India went into a nation-wide lockdown affecting vehicle sales across the industry. So this triple-digit growth can only be considered an anomaly.

The Renault Triber, the Kwid, and the new Kiger account for an average monthly sale of over 5000 units each.

Also, a year ago, Renault India did not have models like - the newly launched Kiger subcompact SUV, which is currently one of its best-selling vehicles, the Triber AMT, and the Duster turbo petrol on sale. These are right now some of the key contributors to Renault's monthly sales. Right now, the Kwid, Triber and the new Kiger account for a monthly sale of over 5,000 units each.

Renault has also been receiving an encouraging response for the Kwid and Duster Turbo Petrol 1.3-litre manual transmission versions

The French carmaker highlighted the strong demand for the newly launched Kiger subcompact SUV as one of the main factors that helped Renault achieve this growth. In addition to that, the continued good response for Triber and the recently introduced 2021 Model Year Triber, which comes with a new styling and enhanced features, have also been integral. Furthermore, Renault has also been receiving an encouraging response for the Kwid and Duster Turbo Petrol 1.3-litre manual transmission versions.

