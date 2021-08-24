Rolls-Royce Phantom Formerly Owned By Actor Amitabh Bachchan Seized By Karnataka Transport Department

The Karnataka Transport Department seized a number of premium and exotic cars in Bengaluru recently during a drive to check registration papers of luxury cars. This included several Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Land Rover, Porsche and even a previous-generation Rolls-Royce Phantom that once belonged to actor Amitabh Bachchan. The transport department said that the cars were seized since their documents were not available.

The Rolls-Royce Phantom was sold by Bachchan in 2019 to the Mysore based Umrah Developers

Speaking to the media, N Shiva Kumar, Karnataka transport commissioner said, "We don't know who it belongs to. There are no documents available with them (drivers). That's why the vehicles were seized."

Some of the vehicles seized were registered in Maharashtra or Pondicherry. The state transport department says that the owners of these vehicles did not pay road tax in Karnataka, which resulted in a big loss to the state exchequer. Ideally, when a vehicle changes ownership from one state to another, the new owner needs to obtain a new registration certificate and pay road tax in the new state. The owner can apply for a refund of the road tax from the state where it was originally registered. The vehicles have been currently kept at the Road Transport Office (RTO) in Nelamangala on the outskirts of Bengaluru. So far, only one vehicle owner has come forward to verify the car's documents.

The white Rolls-Royce Phantom was famously gifted to Amitabh Bachchan by director Vidhu Vinod Chopra in the year 2007. Bachchan later sold the vehicle to Mysore-based Umrah Developers in 2019 for a reported price of Rs. 6 crore.

Other premium cars to be seized include the Audi R8, Mercedes-Benz ML, Audi A4 and the likes



The Rolls Royce Phantom owned by Amitabh Bachchan had a pristine white matching its exterior paint scheme. A mark of luxury and opulence, the previous-generation Phantom uses a 6.75-litre V12 petrol engine that develops 460 bhp and 720 Nm of peak torque. Some of the features of the luxury saloon include a rear entertainment system, starlit ceiling, top-notch leather and more. From the soft-close doors to the Rolls-Royce umbrella integrated within the doors itself, the attention to detail on the car makes it so special.

According to the owners, the vehicle ownership documents were not transferred from the actor to their name when they bought the car in 2019. Officials say that the owners will have to pay heavy penalties on the car for violating the rules. In case owners aren't able to produce the necessary documents, the transport department can auction the vehicles too.

